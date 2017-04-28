FROM a prominent sheep station to a thriving cattle station, Minderoo station continues to drive diversity.

The Forrest family has a long association within Onslow and played a large role in influencing the development of the area and the history of Minderoo station.

Current owner Andrew Forrest said the transition into cattle didn’t come easy.

“Minderoo hasn’t always been in cattle,” he said.

“My father (Don) had to fight very hard to get my grandfather to accept cattle onto the place, as he was a completely sheep man.

“As soon as my granddad stepped away into retirement my dad immediately brought cattle onto the property.

“We have never looked back since and now Minderoo is a very proud property.”

Minderoo was in the Forrest family for 120 years.

But in 1998 the station was sold in disillusionment after years of drought.

In 2009 the 226,585 hectare station with 10,000 head of cattle was back in the fold, after being purchased by Mr Forrest.

Since then the station has undergone a major transformation, including the growth of the Minderoo Group, owned by the Forrests which has expanded from Minderoo station to include Nanutarra, Uaroo, Minilya and Brickhouse stations.

Minderoo general manager Ben Wratten told Farm Weekly he had seen a lot of change in the three years he had been managing the station, including growing their own hay.

The west Pilbara station, Minderoo. has one pivot covering 35ha, with another two installed and ready for its inaugural seeding program.

The original centre pivot was restored to working order and produces 120 tonnes of Rhodes grass hay every six weeks on average.

“It saves us paying the commercial rate for hay and the freight,” Mr Wratten said.

“We feed a lot of hay, because we are very particular on how we feed our cattle in the yards.”

Mr Wratten said the two new pivots were prepared and would be planted in coming weeks to provide Lucerne, Sorghum and Rhodes grass hay throughout the mustering season.