A DOUBLE for the Charolais breed, a double for the Yost family and wins for Simmental and Shorthorn were highlights of this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show beef cattle interbreed competition. An outstanding line-up of cattle, the best of the best in their respective breeds, made for a colourful spectacle in the main arena and gave judges Nicole Nicholls, Kyogle, New South Wales, Greg Ball, Singleton, New South Wales and Brent Fisher, Christchurch, New Zealand, some tough decisions to make across the four categories. First into the ring were the junior bulls with 12 stars in the making vying for the sought after purple sash and $1000 prize money sponsored by Primaries. The result was a unanimous decision from the three judges, the only one on the day, which gave Kevin, Robin, Morgan and Jess Yost, Liberty Charolais stud, Toodyay, their second junior bull interbreed win at Perth in as many years and sixth win in the category since 1994. This year’s showstopper was 18-month old Liberty National Treasure who tipped the scales at 870kg with 9 millimetres P8 fat and an EMA of 136cm2. The son of Silverstream Geddes was out of a Liberty bred daughter of Rangan Park Redemption E42, sire of Liberty’s 2017 junior champion interbreed bull, which was also a unanimous winner. Speaking on behalf of the judges Ms Nicholl, who had not been to the Perth Royal Show since placing second in the national beef cattle junior judging final in 1992, said they were looking for a youngster with sire appeal, breed character, good muscling, capacity and depth – qualities they found in spades in National Treasure. Given the unanimous vote, it finished on three points ahead of the Murray Grey bull on seven points and the Limousin bull on nine points. The aptly named Murray Grey, Mighty Next Best Thing, which weighed 856kg with 11mm fat and EMA of 135cm2 at 19 months, was exhibited by Andrew, Anne and Harris Thompson, Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook. The bull had just returned from the Adelaide Royal Show where it won senior champion Murray Grey bull and was also champion interbreed bull at last year’s Wagin Woolorama.

The third placed Limousin bull, 18-month old Morrisvale News Maker, an embryo calf by Morrisvale Lethal Weapon which measured 814kg, 9mm and 140cm2 EMA, was shown by James and Casey Morris, Morrisvale stud, Narrikup. The Yost family featured again when they prevailed from a line-up of 12 females in the junior interbreed heifer class sponsored by John and Dale Jansen, Fernwood Angus stud, Gingin. But this time it was not with Charolais, but rather the first interbreed win for their Liberty Shorthorn stud, started three years ago. The 19-month old Liberty Nebraska, an embryo calf by Spry’s Patent’s Ace out of Crathes Elenor, topped the table on four points ahead of the Angus heifer on six points and the Murray Grey heifer on eight points. The Angus, Little Meadows Champagne N3 (AI, ET) by S Chisum 6175 and out of Coonamble Champagne G103, was exhibited by Tony and Karen Golding, Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup. And taking a spot on the podium for the second time at this year’s interbreed was the Thompson’s Venturon Livestock, whose Murray Grey heifer, Mighty Nova N3, by Bundaleer Koojan Hill K13 and out of Bundaleer Lolita G43, finished third. Speaking on behalf of the judges Brent Fisher said it was an exceptional line-up of heifers. “I am very impressed with what you are doing here, you may not have the numbers (of cattle shown) but you certainly have the quality and the animals in this class would stack up anywhere in Australia, anywhere in the world for that matter,” Mr Fisher said. “This decision could have gone any way.” In keeping with tradition, the senior bull class was the smallest of the day with many older bulls out of the show ring and in their working clothes in a paddock somewhere, but fewer numbers did not mean lesser quality. Emerging victorious from the class of seven head in the Elders sponsored event was a Simmental bull bred by Tony and Loreen Kitchen, Bandeeka stud, Elgin, which gathered five points, one point ahead of the Droughtmaster bull on six points and three points ahead of the Angus bull on eight points.

Making its showing debut, the 25-month old Bandeeka Memory weighed in at 912kg with 8mm fat and 130cm2 EMA. Its sire Bandeeka Fancypants, unbeaten in the show ring for two years, won interbreed champion junior and senior bull titles in consecutive years at Perth and its dam Bandeeka Lady Violet, was also a successful show champion. Second by a point was a powerful full Kapalee blood Droughtmaster bull, Quicksilver Macca D5 (P) shown by Doug and Dani Giles, Quicksilver stud, Newdegate. Best known for their Charolais, the couple started breeding Droughtmasters in 2015 and Macca was in utero when his dam, Kapalee Candy, was purchased as part of a foundation draft of females from Kapalee stud, Queensland. Soft as butter, the 34-month-old Macca, which already has 15 calves on the ground at Quicksilver, recorded a weight of 886kg with 24mm fat and 124cm2 EMA. Angus claimed third place through Gary and Julie Buller’s 22-month-old Monterey Mighty M237, a son of Koojan Hills F237 and out of Monterey Hurrah F103, which had figures of 882kg, 16mm fat and 134cm2 EMA. Speaking on behalf of the judges, Greg Ball said there were a range of types and varying maturity patterns in the sires before them, but they had been looking for animals with carcase quality and fertility traits and an ability to finish well on grass or grain. The senior female class, sponsored by Landmark, was another tightly contested affair, so much so that three matrons finished on equal 10 points in second place in the 10-head race. But there was only one winner (on seven points) and that was the 43-month-old Charolais female Elgin Park Californian Girl (AI), exhibited by Jim and Belynda Quilty, Elgin Park stud, Elgin, their first interbreed win in 10 years of showing. Although they got close two years ago with Californian Girl when in its only other showing in Perth as a junior it won supreme Charolais exhibit and placed second in the junior heifer interbreed class. The quality female, by Merit Roundup and out of Elgin Park Californian Girl 3, was shown with bull calf at foot.