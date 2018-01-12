A SMALL but dedicated crowd competed on a smaller than advertised number of weaners when 612 weaned calves were penned for the first Landmark sale at Boyanup for the new year.

Following on from the strong sale at Mt Barker the day before, prices were in the vendors’ favour helped by a much stronger live export presence.

Steer calves sold from $851-$1278 over the range of 278-358c/kg at the lighter end.

Heifer weaners topped at $1126, with a low of $639, selling over the tight range of 270-314c/kg, for both to sell well above expectation.

The heifers sold over a particularly close range from 280-295c/kg for most pens.

Live export operators were out with a stronger presence along with lotfeeders, graziers and agents combining to make a strong sale.

The sale started with a pen of 12 Angus steers from Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes, that weighed 388kg and sold to Graham Brown at 314c/kg to cost $1218.

Mr Brown then paid 318c/kg for the next pen of 11 steers from RE & LM Clarke with the 362kg steers returning $1150.

Landmark Harvey representative Ralph Mosca had buying orders for feedlots, first taking seven Angus steers from GL & RK Dickson, Nannup, with the 440kg steers costing $1278, the top of the sale, at 290c/kg.

Phil Petricevich, buying for a northern feedlot, then paid $1176 for six of the Dickson calves with the 400kg calves making 294c/kg.

The next three pens all were knocked down to Mr Brown with seven Charolais sold by LV Blyth weighing 369kg selling at 310c/kg to return $1145.

Angus steers sold by W & LM Holland, Boyup Brook, then made $1206 and $1106 at 314c/kg and 315c/kg.

RG & AP Wheatley, Bridgetown, followed on from their successful pre-Christmas sale with their top pen of 16 Angus weighing 338kg and selling for $1153 when Phil Petrichevich bid to 322c/kg.

The lightest 10 weighing 275kg were the start of strong buying by AH & SM Padman, Capel, with these costing $946 and 344c/kg.

The first pen of Charolais steers from Mastaglia Brothers weighed 406kg that cost Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) $1211 at 298c/kg.