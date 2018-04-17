FEDERAL Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has visited regional Western Australia to gather first-hand farmer and community feedback about the social and economic importance of enhancing digital connectivity beyond the city limits.

Mr Fifield attended a roundtable instigated by Farming Champions chairwoman Mary Nenke last Friday, which was held on her Cambinata Yabbies property at Kukerin.

It was a follow up to a telecommunications summit held at the same location last year and attended by about 80 people from varying stakeholder groups who vented their concerns about inadequate services.

A session on that day chaired by WA Liberal senator Linda Reynolds led to her making a pledge to try to secure Mr Fifield’s presence at a future event – a promise she kept but was personally unable to attend last week’s roundtable meeting in person.

However, O’Connor Liberal MP Rick Wilson helped organise the event with Ms Nenke which saw 23 people selected to attend representing farming, business, tourism, local government, medical, regional development and telecommunications providers.

A recent research report by Rural Research and Development Corporation said better support for digital agriculture could unlock opportunities for production growth to the value of $20.3 billon; a 25pc increase on 2014/15 values.

But the study also highlights policy areas where Australia is lagging behind international competitors to utilise data and digital advancements.

Research project leader and consultant Dr Rohan Rainbow said everyone was conscious of the size and complexity of the task ahead and the need for cross-industry co-operation, to enhance digital connectivity to boost farmer returns.

“Connectivity remains a major barrier to adopting digital agriculture and as we’ve seen in countries like America, it’s often the technology providers who will have the most influence over addressing these problems,” Dr Rainbow said.

“Here in Australia, we’re currently suffering from a significant lack of collaboration across different agriculture sectors, to combine our spending power and attract market solutions.