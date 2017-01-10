AFTER last month's strong Elders Boyanup Supreme Springing heifer sale, the focus for Elders has shifted to its unjoined first-cross heifer offering at Boyanup this week. The first-cross, unjoined heifer and store sale to be held on Friday, January 13, will be a must for producers who have recently sold springing heifers and are looking for replacements for this year's mating program. On offer in the unjoined heifer section of the sale will be 220 quality first-cross, unmated, bucket-reared females, which all come highly recommended. The sale is set to start at 1pm and the Angus-Friesian cross females will make up the majority of the heifer yarding, with 11 vendors featuring in the offering, presenting highly productive heifers ranging between six to 20-months-old. Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the January store sale is a great sale to secure cattle especially if you are in the market for unjoined, first-cross heifers with these being the feature of this sale. "All of the first-cross heifers are bucket reared, vet checked and guaranteed unmated and fit to breed," he said. "Also in the store sale line-up we will have the usual liveweight and appraisal dairy steers and first-cross steers." The annual selected drafts of first-cross, unjoined females, will come from mainly the Harvey and Brunswick areas and have been inspected by members of the Elders South West livestock team for quality and soundness. Not only will the quality be unquestionable so too will be the future breeding status of the heifers as each heifer has been vet-checked as guaranteed unmated and fit to breed. Elders Brunswick/Harvey representative Alex Roberts said about 220 unjoined heifers would be offered, giving buyers the opportunity to select from a quality line-up. "We have been through the heifers nominated for the sale and are very pleased with the quality of the offering," Mr Roberts said. "The offering will come from a number of regular vendors and all the heifers are in great condition following the good season.

"Buyers can certainly buy with confidence as they have all been vet-checked fit to breed and guaranteed unmated." Offering one of the largest drafts of Angus-Friesian heifers will be John and Jason Parravicini and family, RJ & G Parravicini, Harvey. The Parravicini family will offer 22 Angus-Friesian heifers from their 200-head dairy. The extremely quiet, owner-bred heifers are 18-20 months old and are sired by Winavon Angus bulls. The draft shows good conformation and structure but still has plenty of softness and femininity. The heifers have had their annual 7in1 booster and a drench. Also offering numbers in the Angus-Friesian heifer run will be long-time suppliers of first-cross, unjoined heifers Warwick and Lindsay Rose, KD Rose & Co, Burekup. The Roses will offer 16 Angus-Friesian heifers from their dairy operation in which they milk 100 cows. The owner-bred heifers are aged 16-18 months and are by Carenda Angus bulls. The heifers received a 7in1 treatment (twice) as young cattle and received their annual 7in1 booster and a drench in late December. Also offering Angus-Friesian heifers will be Kaledon Farms, which has nominated 14 black beauties aged 8-10mo. The operation will also offer 13 Hereford-Friesian heifers of the same age, making them one of the largest vendors of heifers in the sale. West & Haggerty, Capel, will be the biggest vendor in the section when it trucks in 41 heifers. Its offering will include two Angus-Friesians (14-16mo), nine Angus-Friesian (10-12mo), 27 Angus-Friesians (4-6mo) and three Shorthorn-Friesians (10-12mo). Cookernup producers and regular sale vendors Ron and Nicole Parravicini, FE & PA Parravicini, will feature with 10 owner-bred, Angus-Friesian heifers aged 14-16 months. The quiet, well-grown heifers will not disappoint when it comes to their milk production and calf-rearing ability. These sweet black heifers are sired by a Mordallup Angus bull and have been treated with 7in1 and a drench.

Other vendors of older Angus-Friesian heifers will be JP Giumelli, Dardanup, with 12 heifers (12-14mo), while Glamm, will offer 22 heifers (10-14mo) and coming in from west of Brunswick will be 11 owner-bred, Angus-Friesian heifers (16-8mo) from regular sale vendors Gerald, Joan and Kim Fry, GG Fry & Co. Ryelands Dairy, Bunbury and Ashvale Pastoral, Stratham, will offer 16 head and 10 head respectively aged 6-8mo. As in previous years Murray Taylor, Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, will again be the major vendor when it comes to heifers that aren't black. This year Uduc Brook Farms will offer 18 Murray Grey-Friesian heifers from its operation, which is currently milking 300 Friesians based on Australian bloodlines. The 16-18mo extremely quiet heifers are sired by a Karakara Murray Grey bull and out of Friesian heifers. The operation will also offer three Angus-Friesian heifers aged 16-18mo. Both lines of heifers have been drenched and treated twice with 7in1. Along with the quality lines of first-cross, unjoined heifers there will also be a good line-up of store cattle in what will be the company's first store sale for the year at Boyanup. Included in the store yarding will be Friesian steers, first-cross steers plus a run of mated cows. The run of mated cows from EA Barnes, Uduc, will be a feature of the store section, for producers looking for proven breeding matrons. Following the death of her husband Ted in December, Sandra Barnes has decided to put their breeders on the market and simplify the operation. On offer will be 34 mixed aged cows comprising of seven Red Angus, seven Angus, seven Simmentals, nine Angus cross and four Angus-Belgian Blue cross. The quiet, roomy cows had their calves weaned in late December and they are all PTIC to Belgian Blue-Angus cross bulls and due to calve from February 15 to May 15. In the Friesian steer line-up there will be a good range of steers to suit all buyers with the offering ranging in age from four to 22 months.