AGENTS yarded a total of 238 head of cattle at the Manjimup combined agents trade sale last week.

Among the usual trade cattle there were good quality younger weaners and steers penned, some in prime condition.

Extra heavy beef steers sold to $1818 with lighter and younger reaching 384c/kg.

Beef heifers varied in weight with the best selling to $1460 and again, lighter weights topping at 346c/kg.

A variety of cows were penned with these making up to $1434 and 208c/kg.

Only a handful of aged bulls were offered with a top price of $2336 paid for a fit-for-service sire.

One other made 200c/kg, with proceeds going to the Beau Chatley recovery fund.

Landmark started the sale with several heavy steers with an Angus weighing 540kg from CJ Walker going to P Princi Butchers for $1512 at 280c/kg to start the sale well.

The next Walker steer of 477kg sold for $1384 and 290c/kg, bought for Harvey Beef Farms.

A classy Limousin steer of 470kg from G & L Ylioff also went to Princi Butchers, costing $1325 at 282c/kg.

A line of four Angus heifers sold account JC Ryan topped at $1460 when Western Meat Packers (WMP) paid 226c/kg for the 646kg heifers.

Another four went the same way at $1387 and 218c/kg.

In the weaner calves, a pen of nine Limousin cross steers from G & L Ylioff topped at 350c/kg, costing John Piscioneri, Bunbury, $1159.

Four heavier brothers weighing 377kg also went to the bid of Mr Piscioneri for $1245 at 330c/kg.

Harvey Beef purchased a Murray Grey cow of 815kg from DJ Mildenhall, Bridgetown, for $1434 at 176c/kg.

Elders started its offering with a Hereford of 760kg from S & J Murphy that sold to WMP for $1763 at 232c/kg, backing this up with the top steer at $1818 and 244c/kg from GM Flannagan.

The top of 358c/kg was paid by N Jokich for two greys weighing 272kg to return $975 for N & D Kale.

B & J Armstrong, Northcliffe, offered several quality Friesian cows, with the best return being $1336 at 188c/kg when bought by WMP.