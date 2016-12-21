AGENTS yarded a total of 238 head of cattle at the Manjimup combined agents trade sale last week.
Among the usual trade cattle there were good quality younger weaners and steers penned, some in prime condition.
Extra heavy beef steers sold to $1818 with lighter and younger reaching 384c/kg.
Beef heifers varied in weight with the best selling to $1460 and again, lighter weights topping at 346c/kg.
A variety of cows were penned with these making up to $1434 and 208c/kg.
Only a handful of aged bulls were offered with a top price of $2336 paid for a fit-for-service sire.
One other made 200c/kg, with proceeds going to the Beau Chatley recovery fund.
Landmark started the sale with several heavy steers with an Angus weighing 540kg from CJ Walker going to P Princi Butchers for $1512 at 280c/kg to start the sale well.
The next Walker steer of 477kg sold for $1384 and 290c/kg, bought for Harvey Beef Farms.
A classy Limousin steer of 470kg from G & L Ylioff also went to Princi Butchers, costing $1325 at 282c/kg.
A line of four Angus heifers sold account JC Ryan topped at $1460 when Western Meat Packers (WMP) paid 226c/kg for the 646kg heifers.
Another four went the same way at $1387 and 218c/kg.
In the weaner calves, a pen of nine Limousin cross steers from G & L Ylioff topped at 350c/kg, costing John Piscioneri, Bunbury, $1159.
Four heavier brothers weighing 377kg also went to the bid of Mr Piscioneri for $1245 at 330c/kg.
Harvey Beef purchased a Murray Grey cow of 815kg from DJ Mildenhall, Bridgetown, for $1434 at 176c/kg.
Elders started its offering with a Hereford of 760kg from S & J Murphy that sold to WMP for $1763 at 232c/kg, backing this up with the top steer at $1818 and 244c/kg from GM Flannagan.
The top of 358c/kg was paid by N Jokich for two greys weighing 272kg to return $975 for N & D Kale.
B & J Armstrong, Northcliffe, offered several quality Friesian cows, with the best return being $1336 at 188c/kg when bought by WMP.
The best of the beef cows was a single Angus of 745kg from G & I Young going to Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, at $1311.
George Muir, Manjimup, generously donated the proceeds of his aged Simmental bull to the Beau Chatley fund, with Greg Jones equally generous in paying 200c/kg and $1960 for the bull.
Primaries had numbers for sale, with 136 cattle penned.
Mifflin Farms, Donnybrook, sold a prime steer of 585kg bought for P Princi Butchers at 250c/kg to return $1462.
WMP took a pen of four weighing 527kg for $1140.
Clovermia Grazing, East Manjimup, offered three prime Droughtmaster steers with the 540kg steers bought for Princi Butchers to return the top of $1523 at 282c/kg.
Osterly Farming Co sold both steers and heifers with their four Charolais steers weighing 392kg selling to Kalgrains for $1287 at 328c/kg and the three heifers cost Paragon WA $1025 and 322c/kg.
Prestidge and Hilwig sold Angus weaners of 371kg and 339kg to O'Meehan & Co for $1248 and $1154 at 336 and 340c/kg respectively.
Carlaminda Farm, Ferguson, had several lines for sale with a line of 10 Angus weighing 369kg selling to JL Piscioneri for $1234 and 334c/kg the best return.
Clovermia Grazing sold the top line of heifers weighing 440kg and these were bought by J & DL Bogoias at 246c/kg to cost $1082.
This buyer later added seven Angus from Prestidge and Hilwig for the top of 346c/kg and $1062.
Cows weighing 568kg from Clovermia sold to WMP for 208c/kg to return $1182 for the 568kg animals. An excellent Murray Grey bull weighing 1180kg sold by De-Farms, Boyup Brook, took the eye of Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, who bid to 198c/kg to outlay $2336 for his new sire.