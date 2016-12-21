 

Heavy Manjimup beef steers reach $1818

ROB FRANCIS
21 Dec, 2016 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Peter Vellios (left), Manjimup, with Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, at the Manjimup sale. Peter bought a pair of heifers for $975 with Cameron taking the top Murray Grey bull weighing 1180kg for $2336.
Peter Vellios (left), Manjimup, with Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, at the Manjimup sale. Peter bought a pair of heifers for $975 with Cameron taking the top Murray Grey bull weighing 1180kg for $2336.

AGENTS yarded a total of 238 head of cattle at the Manjimup combined agents trade sale last week.

Among the usual trade cattle there were good quality younger weaners and steers penned, some in prime condition.

Extra heavy beef steers sold to $1818 with lighter and younger reaching 384c/kg.

Beef heifers varied in weight with the best selling to $1460 and again, lighter weights topping at 346c/kg.

A variety of cows were penned with these making up to $1434 and 208c/kg.

Only a handful of aged bulls were offered with a top price of $2336 paid for a fit-for-service sire.

One other made 200c/kg, with proceeds going to the Beau Chatley recovery fund.

Landmark started the sale with several heavy steers with an Angus weighing 540kg from CJ Walker going to P Princi Butchers for $1512 at 280c/kg to start the sale well.

The next Walker steer of 477kg sold for $1384 and 290c/kg, bought for Harvey Beef Farms.

A classy Limousin steer of 470kg from G & L Ylioff also went to Princi Butchers, costing $1325 at 282c/kg.

A line of four Angus heifers sold account JC Ryan topped at $1460 when Western Meat Packers (WMP) paid 226c/kg for the 646kg heifers.

Another four went the same way at $1387 and 218c/kg.

In the weaner calves, a pen of nine Limousin cross steers from G & L Ylioff topped at 350c/kg, costing John Piscioneri, Bunbury, $1159.

Four heavier brothers weighing 377kg also went to the bid of Mr Piscioneri for $1245 at 330c/kg.

Harvey Beef purchased a Murray Grey cow of 815kg from DJ Mildenhall, Bridgetown, for $1434 at 176c/kg.

Elders started its offering with a Hereford of 760kg from S & J Murphy that sold to WMP for $1763 at 232c/kg, backing this up with the top steer at $1818 and 244c/kg from GM Flannagan.

The top of 358c/kg was paid by N Jokich for two greys weighing 272kg to return $975 for N & D Kale.

B & J Armstrong, Northcliffe, offered several quality Friesian cows, with the best return being $1336 at 188c/kg when bought by WMP.

The best of the beef cows was a single Angus of 745kg from G & I Young going to Rob Gibbings, Elders Capel, at $1311.

George Muir, Manjimup, generously donated the proceeds of his aged Simmental bull to the Beau Chatley fund, with Greg Jones equally generous in paying 200c/kg and $1960 for the bull.

Primaries had numbers for sale, with 136 cattle penned.

Mifflin Farms, Donnybrook, sold a prime steer of 585kg bought for P Princi Butchers at 250c/kg to return $1462.

WMP took a pen of four weighing 527kg for $1140.

Clovermia Grazing, East Manjimup, offered three prime Droughtmaster steers with the 540kg steers bought for Princi Butchers to return the top of $1523 at 282c/kg.

Osterly Farming Co sold both steers and heifers with their four Charolais steers weighing 392kg selling to Kalgrains for $1287 at 328c/kg and the three heifers cost Paragon WA $1025 and 322c/kg.

Prestidge and Hilwig sold Angus weaners of 371kg and 339kg to O'Meehan & Co for $1248 and $1154 at 336 and 340c/kg respectively.

Carlaminda Farm, Ferguson, had several lines for sale with a line of 10 Angus weighing 369kg selling to JL Piscioneri for $1234 and 334c/kg the best return.

Clovermia Grazing sold the top line of heifers weighing 440kg and these were bought by J & DL Bogoias at 246c/kg to cost $1082.

This buyer later added seven Angus from Prestidge and Hilwig for the top of 346c/kg and $1062.

Cows weighing 568kg from Clovermia sold to WMP for 208c/kg to return $1182 for the 568kg animals. An excellent Murray Grey bull weighing 1180kg sold by De-Farms, Boyup Brook, took the eye of Cameron Harris, Elders Manjimup, who bid to 198c/kg to outlay $2336 for his new sire.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
So pleased to find this in my local Coles...and a label that we can trust. Consumer trends are
light grey arrow
Nothing but shameless self promotion. Day dreaming by people who do not know the sharp end of
light grey arrow
Every station needs to employ there own full time trapper to keep this problem under control a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables