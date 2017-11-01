A WA-bred bull has played a major role in setting the highest ever price paid for a beef female in Australia.

Coonamble Hector H249, bred by the Davis family, Coonamble Angus stud, Bremer Bay, was the sire of Millah Murrah Prue M4, a 21-month-old heifer that sold for $190,000 at the Millah Murrah stud female sale in Bathurst, New South Wales, recently

Coonamble stud co-principal Craig Davis said he was pleasantly surprised when he found out that a bull bred at Coonamble had sired an Australian record priced animal.

Mr Davis, who took over the running of the Coonamble stud from his parents Murray and Sheryle this year, said it was good reward for the effort his father had put into Angus breeding for more than 50 years.

“It is a credit to Dad and the breeding philosophies that he has followed for many years now,” Mr Davis said.

“It is also good for the WA Angus industry to be a part of a record price set in the Eastern States and hopefully it will help raise the profile of the quality of WA Angus across Australia.”

Mr Davis also commended Millah Murrah principal Ross Thompson for taking the time to travel to WA to inspect Hector first-hand.

“He travelled to WA two years ago and drove 10 hours return to inspect the bull and from that inspection he immediately ordered semen from Hector and used it straight away within his herd,” he said.

Hector H249 has some impeccable genetics, being a son of Bennett Performer and out of Coonamble E9.

Coonamble E9 is a daughter of well-known Coonamble sire Z3 and out of Bangadang A61.

In turn, Z3 was the sire of Coonamble Elevator E11, a bull that has been used extensively in Angus herds across Australia.

Mr Davis said it was pleasing for the Coonamble stud to see their genetics working in Angus herds across the country.

“Hector was bred to breed females,” he said.

“Bennett Performer is a cow breeding bull and we put him to E9 to produce bulls that we could put over Elevator daughters.

“E9 has a great temperament and is a large-framed cow, while Bennett Performer is a more moderate-framed sire, so they make a very good combination.