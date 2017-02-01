ELDERS ended the season's weaner sales with a bang at its Boyanup weaner sale last week when the quality beef weaner females sold to a new high with the top of 438c/kg, eclipsing the previous day's record of 430c/kg, at a liveweight sale.

Almost 1100 calves were offered, with some first drafts setting the quality standards.

Producers were rewarded for weaning the calves, possibly easing the heat stress on the hot day.

Steers sold to $1445 and 410c/kg but once again were overshadowed by their sisters which topped at $1575 and 438c/kg.

Agents, lotfeeders, live exporters and graziers again purchased, creating strong competition for the weaners.

The top price steers were from Rim Rock Grazing, Boyup Brook and they sold to Willowbank, Benger, for $1445 when the 424kg steers were knocked down for 324c/kg.

Another 12 Rim Rock steers were bought for RA Rogers at $1334 and 332c/kg, before Greg Jones spent $1257 at 340c/kg for a pen of 12.

Numerous pens of Angus calves from RF & RE Walker, Wilga, were standouts, with the growth and quality of these a credit to the breed and breeder.

The first pen sold early in the sale to L & S Miaolo, Donnybrook, costing $1418 at 334c/kg.

Further into the sale a pen of 15 weighing 398kg were secured by GJ Watt, Cowaramup, who paid $1330 and 334c/kg.

Elders Boyanup agent Mal Barrett then bid to 360c/kg for another 15 Walker calves averaging 367kg to cost $1322 before adding another 15 for $1290.

At the lighter end of the draft, Elders Busselton agent Ross Tyson paid the top of 410c/kg for nine weighing 258kg that returned $1057.

The black calves from K & AL Payne always attract interest and their first pen of 13 sold for $1335 and 330c/kg to RA Rogers.

Yates Family Trust, Collie, opened the sale with a pen of 13 Black Simmental calves and the 402kg calves sold for $1341 and 334c/kg to RA Rogers.

Rodney Galati selected suitable cattle for the boats, paying $1228 at 364c/kg for 10 Charolais weighing 337kg from CM & DJ Forrest, Capel, before upping things for 10 Callanish Grazing calves weighing 334kg that cost $1256 at 376c/kg.