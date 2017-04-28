FOR Kim ‘Cob’ de Pledge, the Pilbara is in his blood.

The original leaseholders of Yanrey were John and David Stewart and it was sold in 1898 to Thomas ‘Tom’ de Pledge, who worked in the pastoral industry for many years, before working at Yanrey as a jackeroo.

Under the De Pledge’s management the station expanded.

Yanrey grew to be the third biggest station in the Ashburton Road Boards District, with an acreage of about 900,000.

In his time, Tom de Pledge was an influential pastoralist who was actively involved in local development of both Onslow and the Ashburton district in general.

It was once a prominent sheep station and had one of the last overland droving of sheep in 1953.

The station was then passed down through the generations.

Cob took on the station from the Alston family in 2006, in a deal that included neighbouring station, Koordarrie.

Together with his brother Rory and his wife Kristie de Pledge, the two stations were run from Yanrey, until 2010 when the two leases operated as two separate business enterprises.

Yanrey station, 200 kilometres south-east of Onslow, runs 7500 head of predominantly Droughtmaster cattle, which includes 1300 Charbray infused cattle.

“We have stuck with the Droughtmaster for all those good reasons that everyone runs them,” he said.

“At the end of the day, they can go to more markets and into feedlots.”

Cob said when he first moved to the station there were a lot of short-horn types, which they have managed to phase out in the herd.

The de Pledge family was first introduced to Droughtmasters in the 1970s, with Cob’s father Joe being one of the first pastoralists to introduce Droughtmasters to WA.

Joe had shifted away from Brahmans over the years, as Droughtmasters had good temperaments and were more preferred in the South West over Brahmans.

Cob said Joe has been leaning towards ‘droughties’ at Mandora and he had stuck with them ever since.

In 2010 Yanrey suffered from a harsh drought, like the rest of the Pilbara.