ON the back of a good feed year and plenty of weight in the weaners early this season, many have already been sold and as a result Landmark will host its final stand-alone Boyanup weaner sale for the season next week.

The sale on Wednesday, January 18, will feature about 800 weaners from throughout the South West.

Once again the Angus calves will make up the majority of the yarding, however, there will also be a range of Red Angus and Charolais calves in the yarding for buyers looking for something which isn't black.

Like previous Wednesday weaner sales for Landmark at Boyanup, all the calves on offer in the sale will have been weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale day, meaning all the work is done for buyers.

Landmark recommends its clients wean their calves in accordance with Meat and Livestock Australia guidelines.

Landmark South West livestock manager Darren Chatley said after consideration and looking at the numbers, it was decided to make the sale the final Wednesday weaner sale for the year.

"Going forward we will market clients' weaners in our monthly store sales and weekly trade sales at Boyanup," he said.

"In terms of this sale it will be another quality yarding of young weaned cattle to suit a range of buyers, with numerous drafts of cattle descending from long-time weaned sale supporters, and there will be a couple of vendors offering first drafts for the season," Mr Chatley said.

"The cattle will be drafted into weight ranges to suit buyers' requirements.

"With close to 800 weaners expected to be yarded, the sale is an ideal opportunity for lotfeeders, backgrounders and grass fatteners to secure numbers of quality, well-bred, weaned cattle."

The biggest vendor in the sale will be Frank Tomasi Nominees, Karridale, with a draft of 110 Angus steers.

The 10-11mo calves are sired by Mordallup Angus bulls and out of cows based on Mordallup and Monterey Angus bloodlines.

The classy black calves are expected to weigh from 330-440kg, so there will be plenty of range for buyers in the draft from lotfeeders to backgrounders.