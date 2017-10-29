TAKE a couple of rains, add some sunshine, and the result is a large increase of confidence.

This confidence, along with a couple of lotfeeder buyers, helped propel last week’s Elders Boyanup cattle sale to a higher level, with certain classes of cattle being as much as $200 dearer than the company’s last sale.

Above advertised numbers of 835 head were penned and they sold to good competition and values.

Beef steers selling liveweight reached $1476, with lighter cattle making up to 334c/kg.

Beef heifers topped at $1391 and a lower 264c/kg.

Beef cross steers were in limited numbers and these sold to $1067 and 232c/kg.

Three pens of quality Montbeliarde steers sold to $1171 and 212c/kg.

Liveweight Friesian steers sold up to $1082 and 210c/kg with consistency the highlight.

Appraisal beef steers topped at $835, Friesians made up to $815 while dairy poddies held to sell up to $515.

The top pen of unmated, first-cross heifers sold for $1240 while a better quality penning of cows and calves attracted competition to sell to $2400.

The top beef steer was a single Shorthorn from JR & AM Hohnen, weighing 615 kilograms and it made $1476 when bought by John Gallop for Kookabrook Grazing at 240c/kg.

Greg Jones snapped up two pens of Hohnen steers for Goodchild Meats, paying $1391 and $1268 for steers weighing 560 and 512kg, both at 248c/kg.

The next highest was a line of 13 Murray Grey steers from MK & RE Barnes, Waterloo, which made $1329 when the 402kg steers were knocked down at 330c/kg.

Another 10 in the next pen weighed 413kg and sold for $1240 and both pens went to O’Meehan & Co, Borden.

Several pens of beef steers were bought for RA Rogers, with the two lotfeeders dominating the beef pens.

A pen of seven prime Murray Grey heifers weighing 556kg sold to Kookabrook Grazing for the top price of $1391 at 250c/kg, with these sold by JR & AM Hohnen.

Among the numerous lines sold account IG & SB Rutherford, Duranillan, were the top heifers at 264c/kg when the 14 Angus weighing 287kg were bought for RA Bentink at $758.