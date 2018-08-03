 

Lucy makes finals of Rising Champions

03 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
TW Pearson and Son livestock marketing, export and production officer Lucy Morris, Capel, is a finalist in the 2019 NAB Agribusiness Rising Beef industry Champion Initiative.
TW Pearson and Son livestock marketing, export and production officer Lucy Morris, Capel, is a finalist in the 2019 NAB Agribusiness Rising Beef industry Champion Initiative.

THE Cattle Council of Australia has announced the State finalists for the 2019 NAB Agribusiness Rising Beef Industry Champion Initiative, which aims to empower and support young, passionate members of the Australian beef industry.

On the list is Lucy Morris, a livestock marketing, export and production officer for TW Pearson and Son, a cattle company from Australind.

Lucy is the fourth-generation of her family to be actively involved in beef production and has experience across nearly every aspect of the industry, from pastoral property management, to breeding and live export.

She grew up on her family’s pastoral station in the Kimberley and is committed to a career in the beef industry.

Lucy is passionate about bridging the gap between consumers and farmers and promoting research into improving animal welfare outcomes.

The other 2019 finalists were Emily Pullen, Charlton, Queensland, Tracey Gowen, Uralla, New South Wales, Ella Anderson, Mole Creek, Tasmania, James Campkin-Smith, Pound Creek, Victoria, Roley James, Katherine, Northern Territory and Kate Fairlie, Mount Gambier, South Australia.

The Cattle Council Rising Champions program aims to develop the skills of the next generation of beef industry leaders.

Cattle Council chief executive officer Margo Andrae said it was important that industry played a part in fostering their development.

“It’s critical that we provide young people who have a passion for the beef industry with an opportunity to be directly involved in the decision making that will affect their futures and the future of their industry,” Ms Andrae said.

“Many of last year’s Rising Champions finalists have gone on to be involved in industry organisations and it’s pleasing to see them growing and developing as leaders in the beef industry.”

NAB Agribusiness customer executive Neil Findlay said the bank was thrilled to again support the Rising Champions program , which was in its ninth year.

“We’re firm believers in the importance of providing opportunities for young people in agribusiness and I’m proud of our long-term support of the Rising Champions program,” Mr Findlay said.

“The quality of the candidates this program attracts is high and it’s encouraging to see that the future of our beef industry is in the hands of such motivated and passionate young people.”

The seven State finalists will attend a four-day program in Canberra from Sunday, August 12 to Wednesday, August 15, where they will network with staff from the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, tour and meet politicians at Parliament House, learn effective communication techniques, develop their leadership skills and participate in Cattle Council consultative committee meetings.

The 2019 winner will be announced at the Cattle Council NAB Agribusiness Gala Dinner in Canberra on the final day of the program and will be sponsored to attend the 2019 International Beef Alliance conference.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables