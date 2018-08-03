THE Cattle Council of Australia has announced the State finalists for the 2019 NAB Agribusiness Rising Beef Industry Champion Initiative, which aims to empower and support young, passionate members of the Australian beef industry.

On the list is Lucy Morris, a livestock marketing, export and production officer for TW Pearson and Son, a cattle company from Australind.

Lucy is the fourth-generation of her family to be actively involved in beef production and has experience across nearly every aspect of the industry, from pastoral property management, to breeding and live export.

She grew up on her family’s pastoral station in the Kimberley and is committed to a career in the beef industry.

Lucy is passionate about bridging the gap between consumers and farmers and promoting research into improving animal welfare outcomes.

The other 2019 finalists were Emily Pullen, Charlton, Queensland, Tracey Gowen, Uralla, New South Wales, Ella Anderson, Mole Creek, Tasmania, James Campkin-Smith, Pound Creek, Victoria, Roley James, Katherine, Northern Territory and Kate Fairlie, Mount Gambier, South Australia.

The Cattle Council Rising Champions program aims to develop the skills of the next generation of beef industry leaders.

Cattle Council chief executive officer Margo Andrae said it was important that industry played a part in fostering their development.

“It’s critical that we provide young people who have a passion for the beef industry with an opportunity to be directly involved in the decision making that will affect their futures and the future of their industry,” Ms Andrae said.

“Many of last year’s Rising Champions finalists have gone on to be involved in industry organisations and it’s pleasing to see them growing and developing as leaders in the beef industry.”

NAB Agribusiness customer executive Neil Findlay said the bank was thrilled to again support the Rising Champions program , which was in its ninth year.

“We’re firm believers in the importance of providing opportunities for young people in agribusiness and I’m proud of our long-term support of the Rising Champions program,” Mr Findlay said.