ELDERS offered more than 460 beef females at its Boyanup special beef female sale last week to a good crowd of keen buyers.

The quality and presentation was excellent throughout, with the main variation being frame score and maturity.

While the mated females did not reach the dizzy extremes of some recent sales, the consistency of the offering saw a higher average of $2748 achieved for mated heifers and a figure of $1522 for unmated lines, to give a sale gross of $1.144 million.

The $3350 top price was paid for pen of mated Angus offered by Howard and Helen Griffiths, HW Griffiths, Ferguson, when RH Omedei & Sons, Eastbrook, landed the winning bid.

Simangus heifers sold to $2500 (twice), Murray Grey heifers topped at $2800, Red Angus made up to $2800 while Lincoln Reds were a steal at $1950.

Respective averages for the mated offering were Angus $2828, Red Angus $2600, Simangus $2500, Murray Grey $2544 and Lincoln Red $1950.

The unmated heifers attracted strong interest selling to top at $1825, paid for a pen of Angus while Murray Greys sold to $1475.

Respective averages were $1539 for Angus and $1364 for the lesser number of Murray Grey.

Angus heifers dominated numbers with 356 sold.

When the sale kicked off with the mated lines, the Farris Family Trust, Chapman Hill, snapped up the first two pens sold by Scott River Trading, paying $3100 for the first eight heifers then $2900 for the next pen of seven.

The first line of eight quality heifers from HW Griffiths saw extended bidding from buyers before going to RH Omedei & Sons, Eastbrook, for the top of $3350, with Landmark Margaret River agent Jock Embry doing the bidding.

A number of pens later in the sale, saw another eight Griffiths heifers sold to the Omedei family for $2900.

Callanish Grazing, Thompson Brook, liked the Griffiths heifers, paying $3100 for eight, then later in the sale adding another eight for $2700.

Two pens both containing 10 Angus heifers from LG & RJ Pitter, Waroona, both sold for $2850, going to Queenwood Orchard and Yates Family Trust respectively.