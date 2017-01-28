WHEN it comes to beef breeding, Boyup Brook producer Wally Holland prefers quality to quantity and his outstanding herd of 100 Angus females is proof of this.

When driving through the paddocks you can't help but appreciate the large frame, roomy females and sappy, shiny-coated weaners he has on show.

As a second-generation farmer, beef has always been in Wally's blood and the Angus breed hasn't been far behind.

Wally's parents, Will and Nancy purchased the current 245 hectare Querijup property in the early 1970s and were some of the first to run cattle in the district with Angus cross and Angus-Hereford cross their chosen breeds.

In the mid 80s Wally began purchasing portions of his parents' farm but struggled to make ends meet.

Consequently he decided to go mining and having only retired 12 months ago it has been a large part of his life and assisted in the success of his beef enterprise.

Wally said mining has taken him all over the State however his real passion has always been his cattle and the land.

"The easy doing nature and fertility of the Angus breed has given me the flexibility to work on and off the farm for many years," he said.

"With no debt I'm now able to enjoy my cattle more than I ever have and with the beef market as strong as it currently is, it should keep me out of trouble for a while."

Wally has two children Kym and Kenny and both have inherited the love for the land.

Kym farms east with her husband, while Kenny leases a neighbouring 485ha property which he crops and runs a productive prime lamb business on.

Despite having individual operations, Wally and Kenny have a great working relationship and often help each other get the best out of the stock and the land.

"The last few seasons I have focused on pasture management and with the support of Kenny I have soil tested, re-seeded and fertilised some paddocks and the feed is now humming along," Wally said.

"With Marlock loam prominent and the use of a wetting agent on my soil, I have been able to produce some good grass crops."