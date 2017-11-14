 

New boss to drive cattle organisation

AIDAN SMITH
14 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Emma White is the new chief executive officer.
Emma White is the new chief executive officer.

THE Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) has announced that former Northern Territory government executive director Emma White is its new chief executive officer.

The decision was made on the back of the organisation’s recent conference in Kununurra.

Ms White has nearly 20 years of experience, working across WA, the NT and Queensland in various policy development, community relations, stakeholder engagement and Indigenous capacity-building roles.

Her experience is primarily from the resources sector in both the public and private spheres.

KPCA chairman David Stoate said Ms White was chosen from a competitive field of applicants.

He said the KPCA was now “well positioned to capture the opportunities currently available to the industry”.

“We are in a rapid growth phase and Ms White is just the person to lead us into this next phase, ensuring we capitalise on the work that previous ceo Catherine Marriott has completed,” Mr Stoate said.

“Emma will bring to the KPCA a wealth of business and advocacy experience from her previous work in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, as well as the NT.

“Her immense knowledge working on issues relating to Northern Australian Development will add immense value to our members and the pastoral sector more broadly.

“She understands and is passionate about our region and is looking forward to living here.

“On behalf of the KPCA board, we welcome Ms White’s appointment, and look forward to working with her to protect and advance the interests of the northern beef industry in the Kimberley and Pilbara.”

Ms Marriott said Ms White would start on Monday, December 4 and “will be brilliant”.

Ms Marriott will be the Broome-based WA manager for the Co-operative Research Centre for Northern Australia and is also a newly-elected Broome Shire councillor.

She said “it will be wonderful to still be contributing to the region” in her new roles.

Ms Marriott said she would still be involved in the KPCA but her area of focus was still to be determined.

In partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia Donor Company and the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development’s Northern Beef Futures program, the KPCA is still looking to fill the position of research, extension, adoption and training manager to work with its members across the Kimberley, Pilbara and Gascoyne.

The role, which is expected to be filled by December, will ensure innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing becomes a trademark of the KPCA region and organisation.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables