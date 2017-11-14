THE Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) has announced that former Northern Territory government executive director Emma White is its new chief executive officer.

The decision was made on the back of the organisation’s recent conference in Kununurra.

Ms White has nearly 20 years of experience, working across WA, the NT and Queensland in various policy development, community relations, stakeholder engagement and Indigenous capacity-building roles.

Her experience is primarily from the resources sector in both the public and private spheres.

KPCA chairman David Stoate said Ms White was chosen from a competitive field of applicants.

He said the KPCA was now “well positioned to capture the opportunities currently available to the industry”.

“We are in a rapid growth phase and Ms White is just the person to lead us into this next phase, ensuring we capitalise on the work that previous ceo Catherine Marriott has completed,” Mr Stoate said.

“Emma will bring to the KPCA a wealth of business and advocacy experience from her previous work in the Kimberley and Pilbara regions, as well as the NT.

“Her immense knowledge working on issues relating to Northern Australian Development will add immense value to our members and the pastoral sector more broadly.

“She understands and is passionate about our region and is looking forward to living here.

“On behalf of the KPCA board, we welcome Ms White’s appointment, and look forward to working with her to protect and advance the interests of the northern beef industry in the Kimberley and Pilbara.”

Ms Marriott said Ms White would start on Monday, December 4 and “will be brilliant”.

Ms Marriott will be the Broome-based WA manager for the Co-operative Research Centre for Northern Australia and is also a newly-elected Broome Shire councillor.

She said “it will be wonderful to still be contributing to the region” in her new roles.

Ms Marriott said she would still be involved in the KPCA but her area of focus was still to be determined.

In partnership with Meat and Livestock Australia Donor Company and the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development’s Northern Beef Futures program, the KPCA is still looking to fill the position of research, extension, adoption and training manager to work with its members across the Kimberley, Pilbara and Gascoyne.

The role, which is expected to be filled by December, will ensure innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing becomes a trademark of the KPCA region and organisation.