EAR-notched negative for Bovine Viral Diarrhoea Virus (BVDV) is the guarantee that vendors and Landmark agents are now giving at Landmark female sales in a move to give buyers added confidence at the fall of the hammer.

Also known as Bovine Pestivirus, the disease can impact reproductive rates and reduce resistance to a range of other diseases within a herd.

Surveys have shown up to 60 per cent of cattle in Australia have been infected with the virus with international trials demonstrating the disease results in a cost impact of between $15-$100 per breeder per year.

Landmark national livestock manager Leon Giglia said by ear-notching for BVDV, vendors were taking another step to provide security and confidence for buyers.

"Producers investing in their breeding herds shouldn't have to be concerned about the health and productivity of the females they are purchasing," Mr Giglia said.

"The technology is there to be used and vendors are making the most of it.

"It's a tool which can aid us in reassuring our buyers that the cattle they are buying aren't infected with a disease which can have serious herd health and economic impacts.

"The piece of paper guaranteeing the ear-notched negative for BVDV is important, particularly for producers with closed herds who may otherwise have been reluctant to buy.

"By guaranteeing the females we offer have had negative results, it provides that added confidence in the bidding.

"It's about taking buyer assurance to the next level."

The next opportunity to get your hands on PTIC, ear-notched negative BVDV and vendor-guaranteed females is at Landmark's Specially Selected Breeders Sale on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the Boyanup saleyards, starting at noon, with 440 breeders up for offer.