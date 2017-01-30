ARE you after quality cattle to fill your paddocks or pens?

Then don't miss the opportunity to secure yours at the Landmark Boyanup store cattle sale on Friday, February 3.

With producers still nominating their first drafts of calves for the season, there is no better time for graziers and lotfeeders to purchase their requirements for the coming months.

In the sale the Landmark South West team is expecting to yard about 1000 head with the majority of these numbers being made up of beef steers and heifers.

There will also be a good run of Friesian steers and some quality mated females on offer.

Landmark South West livestock manager Darren Chatley said it would be another top selection of cattle on offer.

"The cattle come from throughout the South West area and there are still many producers nominating their first drafts of calves for the season, so these will be a feature," he said.

"The sale will certainly provide an ideal opportunity for graziers and lotfeeders to purchase their requirements."

A feature of the beef steer and heifer line-up will be the annual draft of Angus calves from Sheron Farm, Benger, with an offering of 80 black steers which show good growth and muscle.

The March/April-drop calves stem from a quality Angus herd and are sired by Diamond Tree Angus bulls.

The extremely quiet and uniform offering were weaned in early November and are expected to weigh between 330 to 360 kilograms.

The line received their 7in1 booster and a drench at weaning and have been ear-notched BVDV free.

Another substantial offering of Angus calves will come from the paddocks of Dean and Deanne Scott, Silverlands Stud Farms, Bridgetown.

The Scotts offering will comprise of 40 steers and 80 heifers aged eight months.

The calves are sired by Monterey Angus bulls and out 100 per cent Coonamble blood females.

Coming off a tremendous season the calves are expected to weigh 300-350kg.

Landmark Bridgetown agent Jamie Abbs said like previous drafts from Silverlands these calves will speak for themselves.