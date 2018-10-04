THIS year’s Beef Carcase Competition at the IGA Perth Royal Show saw a Sussex carcase exhibited by the Smith family, Porongurup Prime Beef, Narrikup, shine through and be announced the grand champion carcase of the show.

Stewart, Sheena and Robert Smith claimed the top award with a purebred Sussex steer entry when it finished on 92.07 points.

The steer, which was bred by the Smiths based on Willyung Sussex bloodlines, had a liveweight of 414 kilograms and dressed at 57.4 per cent with a hot standard carcase weight (HSCW) of 237.7kg.

It also recorded a 82cm2 for EMA, 8mm for P8 fat, 6mm for rib fat, 380 for MSA marbling, and a MSA index of 65.68.

It scored perfect marks for P8 fat, rib fat, meat colour and 40.68 out of 45 for eating quality.

The carcase was also sashed the champion mediumweight carcase.

The steer was prepared by the Smiths and fed for 80 days on a barley-lupin ration.

Murdoch University had to settle for reserve grand champion carcase ribbon this year after exhibiting the grand champion last year.

The reserve grand champion carcase from Murdoch finished on 88.73 points.

The Angus-Limousin steer, which was ET-bred by the university had a liveweight of 506kg and dressed at 57.5pc cent to give a HSCW of 291kg, while it recorded a 88cm2 for EMA, 10mm for P8 fat, 15mm for rib fat, 350 for MSA marbling and a MSA index of 64.18 plus 39.18 for eating quality.

The carcase was also sashed the champion heavyweight carcase.

Murdoch University’s success in the competition didn’t finish with just these two ribbons - it also exhibited the champion and reserve champion lightweight carcases which finished on 87.34 points and 86.64 points respectively.

Both exhibits were Gelbvieh-Murray Grey steers, which were sired by a Gelbvieh bull from Alan Kelly at Manjimup and out of Murray Grey cows based on Monterey bloodlines.

The champion steer, which was also sashed the grand champion exhibit on the hoof, had a live weight of 384kg and dressed at 69.2pc to give a HSCW of 265.8kg.