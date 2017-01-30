THE popularity and saleability of the Angus breed in the Great Southern is what's driving Tunney mixed farmers Joel and Hannah Treeby to go black.

Farming in partnership with Joel's parents David and Stephanie for about eight years now, Joel and his family bought their 1580 hectare farm in 2008 after a move from another cattle property at Denmark.

Alongside the sheep and cropping program, Joel now runs about 160 breeders of which the 80 per cent majority is Angus.

A small herd of mixed breed cattle including Hereford and Charolais cross cows are a reminder of the Treeby family's past breeding program at Denmark and is slowly but surely being bred out of the enterprise to make way for a 100pc Angus herd.

Over time the remainder of the crossbred cows will be replaced by Angus heifers bred by Joel and Hannah.

With about 400ha of his farm now dedicated to grazing, Joel views his cattle as a way to break up the risk structure of his business.

And in these times of sky high beef prices, the fact that they're conducive to the type of country he farms and are less hands-on to manage than his sheep doesn't hurt either.

Apart from the breed's popularity with graziers, lotfeeders and processing representatives, Joel is also at the point of transforming his herd into an Angus one because of the seasons.

As opposed to Denmark, Tunney's spring season is traditionally shorter and produces less feed for grazing - something which doesn't impact as heavily on an Angus herd as it does a Hereford or Charolais one according to Joel.

Despite the fact he's not able to get his pure Angus calves as heavy as his mixed breeds, the market is still paying more for Joel's Angus offerings on a per kilogram basis.

With that said Joel also reckons the Angus breed's do-ability sees them run better than all other breeds in his paddocks at Tunney.

"We'll miss out on some of the hybrid vigour and weight gain from the cross breeds but I've had Charolais cross cows in the saleyards next to purebred Angus cattle that weigh 30-40 kilograms heavier and the Angus cattle still seem to make 30-40 cents more," he said.