 

Promotion day for Harvey Beef Challenge

TRAVIS KING
16 Jan, 2018 12:00 PM
Cranbrook cattle producers Judy and Fred Smith were interested in viewing the entries in this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards last Saturday.

Primaries Wagin agent Sean Gillespie (centre), took his family including Kona (left), Caris, Emily and Emma along to the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards to view the line-up of cattle entered in this year's Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge.

INTERESTED onlookers and competitors in this year’s Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge were given the opportunity to view this year’s entries at an open day held at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards last Saturday.

This year’s Challenge has attracted 62 entries comprising 46 breed combinations and 20 different breed sires, who will all vie for a chance to win what has become a well-known and well supported competition.

Cattle entered in the competition have come from all areas of the State and the entries of two steers and one heifer were all on display to view at the open day.

In addition to viewing this year’s Challenge cattle, attendees also heard from WA Lot Feeders Association president Trevor Hinck, who spoke about the benefits of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge in terms of providing valuable feedback to producers involved.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to receive feedback on how your cattle perform right through the entire supply chain,” he said.

“Competitors in this Challenge are ahead of the game because you are receiving way more feedback on how your cattle perform than the average producer.”

Mr Hinck said the Challenge should be more than a carcase competition, with an opportunity to start relationship-building with all facets of the beef industry.

He also said with the advent of DEXA technology, the cattle producer was better placed than ever to receive even more information on their cattle.

“This will be particularly relevant in the area of red meat yield and the information that will garner on this particular element of the processing of animals,” he said.

Stirlings to Coast Farmers chief executive officer Christine Kershaw also addressed the crowd and spoke of the grower group’s work in the livestock area and aims to move into the cattle sector.

Ms Kershaw called on cattle producers in the area that were keen to get on board with the grower group to contact her and see what work needed to be done to benefit cattle operations in the Great Southern area.

Cattle for the Challenge are now on feed at Sandy Lyon’s feedlot and will be viewed again at a field day in March.

FarmWeekly

