06 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
THE Esperance district’s three Angus sales are on again next week.

The sales will be held on Thursday, February 8 and a quality offering of 81 bulls will be offered at the three on-property sales.

Kicking off the sale day proceedings at 10.30am will be Naranda stud, which will offer 26 bulls, followed shortly after at 12.30pm by Allegria Park, where 40 bulls will be offered.

The Kogody stud will round out the sales when it offers 15 bulls in its sale at 3pm.

p Naranda

The Johnson family’s Naranda stud offering will feature a range of high performance genetics.

Over the years the stud has used mainly Rennylea sires which they purchased with good affect, but in recent years it has significantly expanded its AI program.

Stud principal David Johnson said they expanded their use of AI sires in the past few years to include GAR Momentum, Ayrvale Grade and Rennylea H7, and following nearly 80 per cent pregnancy in the AI program, these sires dominate their sale catalogue this year.

“GAR Momentum is of particular interest as his progeny show good growth and outstanding carcase characteristics,” David said.

p Allegria Park

Allegria Park Angus principals Andrew and Fiona Kuss this year will offer an increased offering of 40 bulls.

Over half the team are sired by homebred bulls Allegria Park Elevator J114 (10 sons), Allegria Park New Design 458N G83 (six sons), which are both a result of the stud’s ET program and are out of specially selected Allegria Park ET donor cows and Allegria Park J120 (five sons), which is a natural born calf from the stud’s ET donor cow E13.

The other carefully selected sires represented in the team are AI sires VAR Reserve 1111 (five sons), Deer Valley All In (six sons) and Tuwharetoa Regent D145 (three sons).

Andrew said the bulls produced from these sires have exceptional growth rates, carcase weights and carcase qualities to suit all buyer’s needs.

“Several of these bulls rank in the top one per cent for 200, 400 and 600-day EBVs in the Angus breed,” he said.

p Kogody

Kogody Angus is breeding towards bending the growth curve producing low birthweight animals, with high growth to 400 days then moderating to mature weight.

They also place emphasis on EMA and fat for quality carcase production.

The goal is for a very fertile cow herd that carries better condition and maintains it in tough seasons.

Sires represented in the stud’s sale team are SAV Thunderbird 9061, Milwillah Gatsby G279, Ayrvale Grade G5 and G A R Prophet.

After an excellent season the bulls are showing their genetic potential with great thickness and growth ready to work.

Bulls to look out for in the team are Kogody M106, a Prophet son calving ease bull with 400-day growth of +100 and excellent carcase figures of +72 carcase weight and +6.0 EMA.

Kogody M81 and Kogody M4 both sons of WBP F94 have 400-day growth figures in the mid +90s and carcase figures of +73.

