PRODUCERS looking for top quality beef females to boost the returns of their beef herd should look no further than the Elders Special Beef female sale at Boyanup on Friday, January 20.

The sale will feature 385 PTIC heifers and 115 unjoined heifers which are sure to impress in terms of both quality and breeding.

In the PTIC heifer section the breakdown will be 283 Angus heifers (mated to Angus bulls), 62 Murray Grey heifers (Murray Grey bulls), 16 Red Angus heifers (Red Angus bulls), 14 Simangus (Angus bulls) and 10 Lincoln Red heifers (Murray Grey and Lincoln Red bulls).

In the unjoined line-up of heifers there will be 94 Angus heifers and 16 Murray Grey heifers.

All the females on offer in the sale have been inspected by Elders South West livestock representatives Michael Carroll and Robert Gibbings, so the quality on offer cannot be questioned.

Mr Carroll said the quality in this year's sale was first-rate.

"It is a really first class line-up of joined and unjoined beef heifers which will be offered in this annual sale," he said.

"Buyers can purchase with extreme confidence, not only in regards to quality of the heifers.

"They also have the guarantee of pregnancy status, as all the mated heifers are PTIC and come with a vendor guarantee to calve within the stated period to a maximum of 12 weeks and the unmated heifers have been vet-checked suitable to breed and Not Detectable Pregnant (NDP).

"There is no better time to either replace or get into breeders, with the current solid outlook for both the domestic and export markets and the recent high prices achieved, enhancing a profitable farming enterprise.

"So I encourage interested parties to get to the sale and reinvest in future breeders."

Leading the charge in the PTIC heifer section will be return vendor Howard Griffiths, HW Griffiths & Co, Ferguson Valley, with 115 Angus heifers.

The 19 to 22-month-old heifers, which were purchased as weaners from reputable breeders both privately and at South West weaner sales last season and mated for this sale, show good growth for age, good temperaments and are good feminine types.