 

Quality future breeders at Manjimup

COURTNEY WALSH
18 Jan, 2017 01:40 PM
Well known local beef producers Mal (left) and Lindsay Phillips, WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, will offer the largest draft during the Manjimup Feeder & Weaner Sale on Tuesday, January 24.
GET on down to the Manjimup saleyards on Tuesday, January 24, because Landmark is yarding some more top notch weaners and feeders.

There will be 650 head of majority Angus, Murray Grey and Charolais steers and heifers up for sale, with proceedings underway not before 1pm.

Landmark Manjimup representatives Matt Watts and Brett Chatley both agreed there will be quality on offer, with top weights reaching the 420kg mark.

"In particular, those on the lookout for future breeders will have plenty of choice with some very high quality lines of local heifers available," Mr Watts said.

"Lotfeeders and graziers won't be disappointed either," Mr Chatley said.

"The calves are in good condition and are well suited to fattening."

The largest line offered during the sale will be presented by local producer WD & IM Phillips, Kanangra Grazing, Manjimup, with 100 Angus steers and 40 Angus heifers ranging between eight to 10 months old.

The draft from the well respected local producer features Diamond Tree Angus bloodlines.

Mr Chatley said the Kanangra heifers were of exceptional quality and were ideally suited to be future breeders.

"The heifers weigh between 340-380kg, while the steers range between 320-400kg," Mr Chatley said.

Gandy Timbers, Manjimup, will also offer a substantial draft of 80 Angus 8-10mo steers and heifers with Diamond Tree genetics.

The Gandy heifers are also suitable for breeding, while the steers should catch the attention of fatteners with weights reaching 400kg.

Well-known Manjimup-based producer Alan Kelly, AV & SM Kelly, will offer a line up of 55 8-10mo steers and heifers during the sale.

The draft is comprised of 14 Angus, 18 Gelbvieh and 23 Red Angus reflecting the quality the Kelly's are known for consistently presenting.

KW Dunnet, Pemberton, will offer 50 head of Angus during the sale, weighing in upwards from 330kg to a top of 420kg.

The well-muscled line-up features heifers ideal for future breeders and steers well suited to lotfeeders, graziers and butchers alike.

The Dunnet cattle have Diamond Tree and Monterey bloodlines and were Eclipse-drenched at the end of October.

There will be a solid draft of Murray Grey 7-9mo steers and heifers, with KM & RT Moyes, Bridgetown, offering 50/head.

The Greys feature Southend bloodlines and weigh between 270-350kg, ideal for both graziers and lotfeeders.

PH & CE Moyes will offer their first draft of the season with 30 Angus steers and heifers.

The line-up features Little Meadows genetics and should catch the eye of local breeders.

Other substantial drafts will be offered by Stirling Bros, Pemberton, which will offer 40 Charolais-cross steers and heifers, while 30 Angus cross will be offered by KL & DI Edwards.

