 

Quality offering set for Boyanup sale

JODIE RINTOUL
01 Feb, 2017 06:14 PM
Darsinup Grazing, Dunsborough, will offer 10 Red Angus heifers which have been vet-checked suitable to breed.
THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone's needs at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

The sale, scheduled for next Friday, February 10, will commence slightly later than normal at 1.30pm and will feature 900 head.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said there would be a good line-up of cattle on offer to suit all operations.

"We have a nice yarding of beef steers and heifers to suit further growing out and fattening," he said.

"Included in the beef heifer run are some lines of well-bred heifers that are vet-checked suitable to breed, for those chasing some future breeders.

"There will also be a good selection of beef cows coming in which are mainly Angus and Murray Grey and as always we have a good range of Friesian steers from poddies to heavy liveweight steers."

The sale will kick off with the beef steer and heifer offering and a feature in these lanes will be some of well-bred heifers that have been vet-checked suitable to breed.

These feature lines will include 10 Red Angus heifers from Dansinup Grazing, Dunsborough.

The 16 to 18-month-old, owner-bred, well-grown, quiet heifers are based on Kingslane Red Angus bloodlines and are ready to mate.

But if it is a line of black beauties you are looking for as future breeders then the 20 Angus heifers on offer from

G & S Batley & Son, Metricup, will tick all the boxes.

The 10-12mo, owner-bred, well-grown, quiet heifers are based on Little Meadows Angus bloodlines and are ready to mate, averaging between 380-400 kilograms.

In terms of numbers in the beef steer and heifer lines, Karridale operation Aedifex will be one of the biggest vendors with an offering of 30 Murray Grey cross calves (15 steers and 15 heifers) aged 8-10mo.

They are sired by a Bundaleer Murray Grey bull, weaned and will weigh between 280-350kg.

Another sizable offering will come from D & J Walters, Acton Park Grazing, who will offer 30 weaned Angus steers (12-14mo).

They will weigh 370-410kg and are bred from on Esslemont Angus bloodlines.

Among the bigger vendors will be Glenroy Trading, Beverley, which has nominated 40 silver Murray Grey calves (20 steers and 20 heifers) aged 8-10mo.

Rosa Brook producers GJ & KL Cain and RG McKnight, Capel, will offer quality lines of Angus steers.

The Cains will offer 15 weaned steers (8-10mo), which are sired by a mixture of AI sires and Monterey sires and will weigh 350-370kg.

The McKnights line will consist of 17 steers which are slightly older at 14-16mo.

In the Friesian steer line-up there will be a good range of steers to suit all buyers with the offering ranging in age from four to 24 months.

Offering in the older age bracket will be TR & IL Noakes, Witchcliffe, with 19 steers (22-24mo), while

S Secker & B Cross, Nannup, will offer 12 head (22-24mo).

RS & JR Bennett, will truck in 12 steers (20-22mo) and Nannup producers T & S Deruyter, will have 17 steers (18-20mo).

In the 12-16mo age bracket C Smith & A Bain, Capel, will be the biggest vendors with an offering of 25 black and white steers (12-14mo), while EM Hawkins, Capel and D & A Campbell, Warner Glen, will both offer 20 head aged 14-16mo and 12-14mo respectively.

In the poddie offering regular monthly vendors Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, has nominated 30 steers aged

4-6mo.

The bucket-reared offering have been dehorned and have had their full vaccinations and vet treatments.

In the first-cross steer pens the biggest line will come from Kaleden Farms, Harvey, which will offer 10 Angus-Friesians and 10 Hereford-Friesians aged 4-6mo.

The sale will round out with a good run of mature breeders which will either be sold PTIC or with calves at foot.

The biggest offering here will come from the WA College of Agriculture Harvey which will put forward 30 Angus cows with 3-4mo calves at foot.

The third to sixth calvers are not re-joined and will be sold as one line.

Elders Harvey/Brunswick representative Alex Roberts said they were extremely well-grown, quiet cows and the calves at foot were exceptional, the heifer calves will certainly be good future breeders.

Another sizable line of cows will be 15 Murray Greys from the Bagshaw family, Young Guns Murray Grey stud, Hyden.

The second to sixth calvers are surplus stud cows and based on the family's own Young Guns stud breeding.

They are PTIC to Young Guns Murray Grey bulls and are due to calve from March 20 to June 20.

FarmWeekly
Jodie Rintoul

Jodie Rintoul

is Farm Weekly's livestock manager

