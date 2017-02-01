THERE will be a vast selection of cattle to suit everyone's needs at this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

The sale, scheduled for next Friday, February 10, will commence slightly later than normal at 1.30pm and will feature 900 head.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said there would be a good line-up of cattle on offer to suit all operations.

"We have a nice yarding of beef steers and heifers to suit further growing out and fattening," he said.

"Included in the beef heifer run are some lines of well-bred heifers that are vet-checked suitable to breed, for those chasing some future breeders.

"There will also be a good selection of beef cows coming in which are mainly Angus and Murray Grey and as always we have a good range of Friesian steers from poddies to heavy liveweight steers."

The sale will kick off with the beef steer and heifer offering and a feature in these lanes will be some of well-bred heifers that have been vet-checked suitable to breed.

These feature lines will include 10 Red Angus heifers from Dansinup Grazing, Dunsborough.

The 16 to 18-month-old, owner-bred, well-grown, quiet heifers are based on Kingslane Red Angus bloodlines and are ready to mate.

But if it is a line of black beauties you are looking for as future breeders then the 20 Angus heifers on offer from

G & S Batley & Son, Metricup, will tick all the boxes.

The 10-12mo, owner-bred, well-grown, quiet heifers are based on Little Meadows Angus bloodlines and are ready to mate, averaging between 380-400 kilograms.

In terms of numbers in the beef steer and heifer lines, Karridale operation Aedifex will be one of the biggest vendors with an offering of 30 Murray Grey cross calves (15 steers and 15 heifers) aged 8-10mo.

They are sired by a Bundaleer Murray Grey bull, weaned and will weigh between 280-350kg.

Another sizable offering will come from D & J Walters, Acton Park Grazing, who will offer 30 weaned Angus steers (12-14mo).