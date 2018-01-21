IF you are looking for soft-coated, silver Murray Greys with plenty meat and growth, then you need look no further than the Southend Murray Grey stud at Katanning.

Southend stud principal Kurt Wise’s aim is to breed a true 100 per cent Murray Grey with the main focus being from conception through to consumption.

“We want to breed an animal, with a soft, silver coat, a good carcase, fertility, growth and calve with minimal complications,” Kurt said.

“As I strongly believes this is the type of animal that suits our diverse environment, industry demands and will further the stud, its clients and the breed.

“I am very happy with the genetic progress that we are making with the bulls and our female herd going from strength to strength through all aspects from conception to consumption.”

Close to half of the bulls catalogued in the stud’s sale team this year have been bred through the stud’s extensive AI-mating program.

“Using AI has been a very influential tool as it has allowed us to bring in new genetics and use old outstanding home-bred genetics that are not available to use naturally,” Kurt said.

“We go through every cow in our herd and match mate then to a bull that has a higher potential to improve aspects where the cow is lacking or correct any faults.

“By doing this we have been able to achieve a more uniform and quality line of cattle.”

Kurt said the past 12 months had not been great in Katanning, season wise, with below-average rainfall and long periods of dry through the winter and spring, but despite this the sale team was looking good.

“With a slow start to the year the pastures started on the back foot and were very short right through winter and into the early spring, however we were surprised and very impressed with how the cattle performed, the condition they finished up in at the end of spring was pretty good.”

Once again as a result of its extensive breeding program the stud will offer a genetically diverse line-up of 40 bulls (including five rising 12-month-old bulls), 10 stud registered heifers and 40 unregistered heifers in its on-property sale in Katanning on Tuesday, February 6.