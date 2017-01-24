THE doors were thrown open at Sheron Farm, Benger, on January 12, to give a close up look at one of WA's newest Angus studs.

Stud principals Jim and Julia Moore, along with connections Steve and Sandy Elliot and staff, invited the public to inspect their sale team bulls along with their private selection bulls and a line-up of heifers.

Sheron Farm will offer 10 grassfed bulls at this year's Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale in Brunswick on Thursday, February 16, with another 25 available for private selection following the sale.

The open day featured a presentation by respected cattle veterinarian Enoch Bergman.

The lively and entertaining talk had the large crowd captivated with the topic, 'Building a Better Cow', clearly hitting home with listeners.

Dr Bergman covered a number of issues including heifer joining, micro-mineral status, managing reproductive disease and bull fertility.

The response to the presentation was resoundingly positive and many attendees said they'd learnt something that could be useful in their business.

Sheron Farm manager Steve Elliot said it was a nice tie-in to have Dr Bergman present his ideas because the cattle at Sheron Farm were already being bred under the recommendations discussed on the day.

Sheron Farm principal Jim Moore said the day was a success.

"We've had an excellent turn-out and everyone seemed to enjoy hearing Dr Bergman's ideas," Mr Moore said.

"It has been an absolutely marvellous day."