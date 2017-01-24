 

Sheron Farm Angus day draws praise

COURTNEY WALSH
24 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
John Young (left), formerly of Strathtay Angus stud, Narrogin and Dean Toovey, Milne Feeds.
John Young (left), formerly of Strathtay Angus stud, Narrogin and Dean Toovey, Milne Feeds.

THE doors were thrown open at Sheron Farm, Benger, on January 12, to give a close up look at one of WA's newest Angus studs.

Stud principals Jim and Julia Moore, along with connections Steve and Sandy Elliot and staff, invited the public to inspect their sale team bulls along with their private selection bulls and a line-up of heifers.

Sheron Farm will offer 10 grassfed bulls at this year's Farm Weekly WA Supreme Bull Sale in Brunswick on Thursday, February 16, with another 25 available for private selection following the sale.

The open day featured a presentation by respected cattle veterinarian Enoch Bergman.

The lively and entertaining talk had the large crowd captivated with the topic, 'Building a Better Cow', clearly hitting home with listeners.

Dr Bergman covered a number of issues including heifer joining, micro-mineral status, managing reproductive disease and bull fertility.

The response to the presentation was resoundingly positive and many attendees said they'd learnt something that could be useful in their business.

Sheron Farm manager Steve Elliot said it was a nice tie-in to have Dr Bergman present his ideas because the cattle at Sheron Farm were already being bred under the recommendations discussed on the day.

Sheron Farm principal Jim Moore said the day was a success.

"We've had an excellent turn-out and everyone seemed to enjoy hearing Dr Bergman's ideas," Mr Moore said.

"It has been an absolutely marvellous day."

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Ho hum.... very few of these "investors" actually understand the true value of a well managed
light grey arrow
People need to get their facts straight before they make a story like this. This fire was
light grey arrow
I have worked as a shearer for 50 + Years many sheds just the same as when I first
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables