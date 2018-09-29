IT was a case of same, same, different at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show led steer and heifer sale.

There was a total of 76 head offered and sold, same as last year, a top price of $8000, same as last year, but the difference was a $48 lift in average from $1788 last year to $1836 in 2018, thanks again to solid buying support from local processors, supermarkets, butchers and wholesalers.

By sale end they had outlaid $139,350, equating to an average of $3.80 per kilogram liveweight across the entire draft.

First into the ring was the grand champion of show, a Gelbvieh-Murray Grey steer, bred and exhibited by Murdoch University and auctioned by Cameron Petricevich, S & C Livestock.

Weighing in at 384kg with 11mm fat at P8 after 100 days on feed, the quality of the steer was clearly appreciated by the buying fraternity which pushed it to $4800 ($12.50/kg) bid by long-time sale supporter Kim McDougall on behalf of Harvey Beef.

The grey superstar, bred by Murdoch University using Gelbvieh genetics from Alan Kelly, Manjimup and a Monterey Murray Grey cow, was judged lightweight champion before giving Murdoch its third grand championship at Perth, the most recent being two years ago.

Next into the ring was the reserve grand champion and champion extra heavyweight exhibit, a Charolais steer weighing 562kg with 11mm fat after 120 days on feed.

The snow white steer was special in every sense, having been bred and donated by Jim and Belynda Quilty, Elgin Park Charolais, Elgin and prepared ex gratia by Peter and Judy Milton, Dardanup, as this year’s Black Dog Ride charity steer, sold commission free through Landmark with auctioneer Tiny Holly on the gavel.

It was the 10th steer prepared by the Miltons for the mental health awareness campaign since 2011 and in a repeat of last year and several years previous, it was again Harvey Beef principals Andrew and Nicola Forrest who made the philanthropic $8000 ($14.23/kg) bid to secure a quality animal for a communal cause.