IT was a case of same, same, different at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show led steer and heifer sale.
There was a total of 76 head offered and sold, same as last year, a top price of $8000, same as last year, but the difference was a $48 lift in average from $1788 last year to $1836 in 2018, thanks again to solid buying support from local processors, supermarkets, butchers and wholesalers.
By sale end they had outlaid $139,350, equating to an average of $3.80 per kilogram liveweight across the entire draft.
First into the ring was the grand champion of show, a Gelbvieh-Murray Grey steer, bred and exhibited by Murdoch University and auctioned by Cameron Petricevich, S & C Livestock.
Weighing in at 384kg with 11mm fat at P8 after 100 days on feed, the quality of the steer was clearly appreciated by the buying fraternity which pushed it to $4800 ($12.50/kg) bid by long-time sale supporter Kim McDougall on behalf of Harvey Beef.
The grey superstar, bred by Murdoch University using Gelbvieh genetics from Alan Kelly, Manjimup and a Monterey Murray Grey cow, was judged lightweight champion before giving Murdoch its third grand championship at Perth, the most recent being two years ago.
Next into the ring was the reserve grand champion and champion extra heavyweight exhibit, a Charolais steer weighing 562kg with 11mm fat after 120 days on feed.
The snow white steer was special in every sense, having been bred and donated by Jim and Belynda Quilty, Elgin Park Charolais, Elgin and prepared ex gratia by Peter and Judy Milton, Dardanup, as this year’s Black Dog Ride charity steer, sold commission free through Landmark with auctioneer Tiny Holly on the gavel.
It was the 10th steer prepared by the Miltons for the mental health awareness campaign since 2011 and in a repeat of last year and several years previous, it was again Harvey Beef principals Andrew and Nicola Forrest who made the philanthropic $8000 ($14.23/kg) bid to secure a quality animal for a communal cause.
Speaking on behalf of the Forrests, Mr McDougall who did the bidding, said they were committed to supporting WA agriculture and also remained strong advocates of important charities as this one was.
Mr McDougall finished with 13 head which he bought for Harvey Beef and nine for Coles Supermarkets, for whom Harvey Beef is the buying representative and exclusive processor in WA.
The buying haul of 22 head came at a $2375 average price and included the champion and reserve champion mediumweights for Coles and the champion heavyweight and reserve champion extra heavyweight for Harvey Beef.
The champion mediumweight, a 459kg Limousin-Angus steer with 9mm fat and the reserve champion mediumweight, a 454kg Limousin-Angus heifer with 8mm fat, bred and prepared for 100 days on feed by Murdoch University sold for $2500 ($5.45/kg) and $2200 ($4.85/kg) respectively, both through S & C Livestock.
The champion heavyweight, a 492kg Charolais-Murray Grey steer with 10mm fat after 115 days on feed was bred and exhibited by Kevin and Robin Yost, Liberty Charolais stud, Toodyay, and cost Harvey Beef $2500 ($5.08/kg) through Elders.
The reserve champion extra heavyweight which weighed 630kg with 12mm fat after 100 days on feed was also a Charolais-Murray Grey steer and also sold for $2500 ($3.97/kg) to Harvey Beef but through Landmark.
The steer was prepared by Andrew Cunningham, Waterloo.
Speaking after the sale Mr McDougall commended vendors on the quality of the offering, especially with regard to fleshing, softness and evenness of fat cover and said the strong mix of buyers had meant good competition.
“Prices were up on current market values and rightfully so,” Mr McDougall said.
“And it is always good to see the school and university participation in this section of the show.”
Buying through John Barber, Sebastian Butchers, was another to step into the broad ribbon sphere, outlaying $1800 ($4.56/kg) under the hammer of S & C Livestock for the reserve champion lightweight, a 395kg Square Meater steer with 6mm fat after 90 days on feed, bred and exhibited by Maureen Giglia, Meta Park Square Meaters, Bridgetown.
Sebastian Butchers finished with five of the younger cattle which Mr Barber described as an outstanding quality group and the best he has sourced at the event.
Mark Grant, Avon Valley Beef, also started his buying spree of eight head in the broad ribbon section giving the nod to Landmark at $2200 ($4.35/kg) for the reserve champion heavyweight, a 506kg Limousin-Angus steer with 11mm fat after 100 days on feed, bred and prepared by Murdoch University, one of 16 head to come from the stable of the renowned hoof and hook competition specialist.
Other prolific buyers included brothers Justin and Daniel Russell, last year buying as Johnson Meats, but this year trading under a new beef section title within their business, Cow Town Grazing, who left the showgrounds 13 cattle richer and Michael Borrello, Borrello Beef, Gingin, with eight head.
Other names gracing the clerking sheets were Swansea Meats with eight head, V&V Walsh, Crimea Meats, Williams Quality Meats, Dardanup Butchering Company and Western Meat Packers.