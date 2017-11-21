 

Speckle Park heifer sells for $28,000

21 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Kamarah Moya with buyers Justin and Amy Dickens, JAD Agriculture, Yeoval, NSW and vendor Errol Howard, Kamarah Speckles, Wannamal.. Photo taken by Alison McCabe Photography.
AN impressive line-up of Speckle Park cattle created plenty of interest when they were offered at last month’s annual Wattle Grove Speckle Park stud sale at Oberon, New South Wales.

The Howard family, Kamarah Speckles, Wannamal, were again guest vendors in the sale and were again recognised for the quality Speckle Park stock they breed at their Wannamal property.

A total of 30 bulls, 22 females, nine embryos from top Canadian and Australian genetics and 48 commercial mated and unmated Speckle Park cross and three Speckle Park cross steers were sold in the sale.

The high demand for Speckle Park cattle in the Eastern States was highlighted when an outstanding heifer sold for the sale’s $28,000 top price.

Wattle Grove Heidi M43 was born and raised at Kamarah Speckles’ Wannamal property before being purchased by Wattle Grove as an eight-month-old.

Kamarah Speckles heifers continued to be in strong demand throughout the sale with $18,000 paid for Kamarah Moya, selling to JAD Agriculture, Yeoval, NSW.

The five Kamarah Speckles heifers sold in the sale averaged $13,600.

The overall top bull price in the sale was $22,000 achieved by the Wattle Grove stud, while the Kamarah Speckles’ bull team topped at $15,000 for Kamarah Marik.

Marik, which was out of homebred Wannamal stock, had scan figures of 118cm2 EMA and 5.5 IMF and weighed 630kg at 18 months of age.

Wattle Grove supply embryos from Canada, which are implanted into Kamarah cows with a 50/50 split of the weaned calves decided upon in December.

The calves are then transported to Oberon, NSW, and then onto Warwick, Queensland, where they are prepared for showing and the Wattle Grove Speckle Park sale.

An embryo-flushing program run at Kamarah Speckles during 2017 has produced some very good results.

The advantage of this program allows quicker impact of genetic improvement.

The Speckle Park breed is recognised for its meat eating quality, higher meat yields, fast weight gain and is built for harsh Australian conditions.

