 

Stable fly forces cattle breeder out

AIDAN SMITH
29 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Stable Fly Action Group chairman Bob Wilson said it was "upsetting" to see cattle breeders having to exit the industry because of the pest. He said he had had to send 400 agisted cattle back to their owner because of the impact the Stable Fly was having on their wellbeing on his Lancelin property which was a huge financial loss to his business.

STABLE flies are taking their toll on the cattle industry in Gingin, forcing one producer to throw in the towel this week after years of trying to overcome the issue.

The self-professed lifestyle cattle breeder Peter Dewar, Gingin, has decided to sell his 20 Santa Gertrudis breeders, two bulls and this season’s calves because he can no longer stomach watching them suffer from stable fly attacks.

The 73-year-old, who has lived in the area for the past 30 years, said he has been trying to maintain his lifestyle, but it has become impossible with more market gardeners moving into the area and the lack of sanitation from some of them.

“If I was big enough to influence people I’d be taking more decisive action, but I’m 73 and the simplest thing for me is to get out of it,” Mr Dewar said.

“So everything is going.

“It won’t be a loss to the industry.

“It doesn’t alleviate my despair.

“I can’t stand to see animals eaten alive day after day – it’s like watching a swarm of bees attacking the cattle – it’s absolutely dreadful.”

Mr Dewar said his family had been farming cattle in the area since 1850 and he was the last of the family to own land in the area.

“We’ve always had March and bush flies and we’ve not had a problem, but these biting flies cause all the trauma and drama,” he said.

While he is leaving the industry, Mr Dewar said he would be in the market for store calves come winter, which he would hold on to for six months before selling direct to a processor to pay his rates and fertiliser expenses.

By doing this he would be able to maintain his retired lifestyle and work around the months when stable fly is at its worst.

Mr Dewar was an original member of the Stable Fly Action Group which has been calling for more to be done to protect animals and people from the dreaded pest that has become a major issue in the Gingin Shire, as well as 12 other shires on the Swan Coastal Plain.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has been working with vegetable growers and livestock producers, as well as others, to resolve the issues, although no one to date has been prosecuted for failing to comply with industry standards.

Stable Fly Action Group (SFAG) chairman Bob Wilson said it was “certainly upsetting to see anyone have to make the decision to get rid of livestock”.

“A number of us have thought about it,” Mr Wilson said.

“The SFAG for 14 years has been trying to stop it getting to this stage.

“Research shows there are answers, it’s just whether or not the industries involved have the will to make the changes.

“If the industry is not going to make the changes then there needs to be some compliance in place to make them.”

The Gingin Shire is seeking the ability, through a review of the Local Government Act, to prosecute offenders who don’t follow the standards to control stable fly on their properties.

FarmWeekly

