THE Inaugural Primaries-Grow Safe weaner sale on AuctionsPlus last week saw good results for vendors.

All up 217 head from five South West vendors went under the hammer and the majority found new homes after being purchased by lotfeeders.

Steers topped at $1105 a head and heifers $1000 to be similar to prices achieved in the saleyards at recent sales.

All the cattle offered in the sale came off certified Grow Safe properties and all but two lines were weaned.

Achieving the $1105 top steer price was a draft of 20 weaned steers from Tellarup Brook Farm, Manjimup.

The line of eight to 10-month-old steers were sired by Bonnydale Black Simmental bulls and out of Angus cross cows.

When assessed for the sale at the end of December the line averaged 363 kilograms and were described as having plenty of muscle and growth for age.

The next best price in the steer offering was $1100 achieved by a draft of 15 Angus steers offered by Torridon Farm, Upper Capel.

The 9-10mo line had an average weight of 347kg and were weaned at the beginning of December.

A bigger line of of 26 weaned, 8-9mo steers averaging 351kg from Donnybrook producers CR & L Dimasi also sold well making $1055.

The steers were sired by Goodwood Limousin and Banksia Gully Angus bulls and out of Angus cross and Angus-Limousin cross cows.

A single line of unweaned steers was offered by Belvedere Valley, trading as LR & JC Bennett, Crowea.

The line of 9-10mo steers were sired by Charolais, Angus and Simmental bulls and out of Angus cows.

When assessed for the sale at the end of December the line averaged 343kg and were described as having excellent weight gain while still on their mothers.

Tellarup Brook Farm took the top price double when it sold the top-priced heifer line at $1000.

The line of 22 heifers like their male counterparts were sired by Bonnydale Black Simmental bulls and out of Angus cross cows and were aged 8-10 months.

The line which was weaned in mid-December had an average liveweight of 357kg.