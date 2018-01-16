 

Top pick quality calves on offer at Boyanup sale

JODIE RITOUL
16 Jan, 2018 12:00 PM
Frank Tomasi Family Trust, Karridale, will be a major vendor in the sale when it offers 100 Angus steers. The 10mo calves are based predominantly on Mordallup Angus bloodlines and have been weaned for six weeks.
IF you are chasing quality weaned calves with top breeding and plenty of muscling, then the Landmark Boyanup weaner sale next Wednesday, January 17, will be the place to be.

The Landmark South West team is expecting to yard close to 1000 quality weaned beef calves in the sale.

The fixture will feature beef steer and heifer weaners from a range of genetic backgrounds and the majority of the lines on offer will be either Angus or Charolais.

All the calves on offer in the sale will be weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale day meaning all the work is done for buyers.

Landmark recommends its clients wean their calves in accordance with Meat & Livestock Australia guidelines.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said the quality of weaners on offer would be extremely high and wouldn’t disappoint with some big lines from a couple of vendors.

“The cattle will be drafted into weight ranges to suit buyers’ requirements,” Mr Watts said.

“The sale will provide an ideal opportunity for exporters, lotfeeders, backgrounders and grass fatteners to secure top lines of quality, well-bred, weaned cattle.”

The biggest vendor in the sale will be the Scott family, Silverlands Stud Farm, Bridgetown, who will present their first annual draft for the season comprising of 150 Angus steers.

The line of are 10-month-old steers and based on Coonamble and Monterey Angus bloodlines.

The steers were yard weaned in December and will weigh from 280 to 350 kilograms.

Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs said the steers would be ideal for restockers, graziers and lotfeeders.

Another big vendor in the sale will be the Muir family GD Muir & Co, Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, when they truck in 120 Angus steers.

The well-grown, 8-10mo black steers are based on the family’s own Mordallup Angus bloodlines and were weaned two weeks prior to Christmas.

The line is expected to weigh from 300-380kg.

Rounding out the major vendors in the sale will be Frank Tomasi Family Trust, Karridale, with 100 Angus steers.

The 10mo calves are based predominantly on Mordallup Angus bloodlines and have been weaned for six weeks.

Landmark Margaret River agent Jock Embry said the line of calves on offer from the Karridale operation was a very even line of well-grown and well-muscled calves.

“They will weigh between 340-400kg and are an ideal line of Angus feeder cattle,” Mr Embry said.

The line has been vaccinated twice with 5in1 and Vitamin B12 and selenium plus they have had minerals in their water.

Also coming up from Karridale will be a line of 50 mixed sex Angus and Murray Grey calves from SR Latch.

The line is 10mo and will weigh from 340-380kg.

The Angus calves are based on Mordallup bloodlines while Murray Greys carry Monterey genetics.

The line is ready to go and grow after being weaned six weeks ago.

Another bigger vendor of Angus steers will be Paul Thompson, Boyup Brook, with 50 steers.

The 10mo steers are based on Monterey and Mordallup bloodlines and will weigh 300-380kg.

Regular Boyanup weaner sale vendor South West Pastoral, Pinjarra, will offer 35 Angus steers.

The 10mo calves are based on Mordallup and Diamond Tree Angus bloodlines.

Landmark Harvey/Pinjarra representative Ralph Mosca said the calves were a very good line of calves and the operation’s calves had been highly sought after in the past.

“They are outstanding calves which will perform well both in feedlots and grass-fattening operations,” he said.

The South West Pastoral calves have received a 7in1 and selenium and B12 treatments at both marking and weaning.

A good line of 18 Angus heifers from Aird & Co, Boyup Brook, which will be suitable as future breeders, will also impress.

The 10mo heifers are based on Strathtay Angus bloodlines and will weigh 330-350kg.

They have been vet-checked suitable to breed and are a soft, even line.

For buyers looking for something which isn’t black, E Love & Son, Pinjarra, has nominated 40 Chargrey weaners (20 steers and 20 heifers) while CE Giglia & JW Renard, Bridgetown, will present 18 Chargrey heifers.

Both lines are 10 months old.

Also trucking in Charolais cross calves will be DA & AE Thompson, Venturon Charolais stud, Boyup Brook, who will offer 40 calves (20 steers and 20 heifers) which are sired by their own Venturon Charolais bulls and out of Angus cows.

