IF you are chasing quality weaned calves with top breeding and plenty of muscling, then the Landmark Boyanup weaner sale next Wednesday, January 17, will be the place to be.

The Landmark South West team is expecting to yard close to 1000 quality weaned beef calves in the sale.

The fixture will feature beef steer and heifer weaners from a range of genetic backgrounds and the majority of the lines on offer will be either Angus or Charolais.

All the calves on offer in the sale will be weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale day meaning all the work is done for buyers.

Landmark recommends its clients wean their calves in accordance with Meat & Livestock Australia guidelines.

Landmark sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said the quality of weaners on offer would be extremely high and wouldn’t disappoint with some big lines from a couple of vendors.

“The cattle will be drafted into weight ranges to suit buyers’ requirements,” Mr Watts said.

“The sale will provide an ideal opportunity for exporters, lotfeeders, backgrounders and grass fatteners to secure top lines of quality, well-bred, weaned cattle.”

The biggest vendor in the sale will be the Scott family, Silverlands Stud Farm, Bridgetown, who will present their first annual draft for the season comprising of 150 Angus steers.

The line of are 10-month-old steers and based on Coonamble and Monterey Angus bloodlines.

The steers were yard weaned in December and will weigh from 280 to 350 kilograms.

Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs said the steers would be ideal for restockers, graziers and lotfeeders.

Another big vendor in the sale will be the Muir family GD Muir & Co, Mordallup Angus stud, Manjimup, when they truck in 120 Angus steers.

The well-grown, 8-10mo black steers are based on the family’s own Mordallup Angus bloodlines and were weaned two weeks prior to Christmas.

The line is expected to weigh from 300-380kg.

Rounding out the major vendors in the sale will be Frank Tomasi Family Trust, Karridale, with 100 Angus steers.