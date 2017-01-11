 

Vietnam tops non-compliance breaches

SHAN GOODWIN
11 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Most of the animal welfare breaches for Australia's live cattle have occurred in Vietnam.
Most of the animal welfare breaches for Australia's live cattle have occurred in Vietnam.

AUSTRALIA'S fastest growing live cattle market, Vietnam, has dominated animal welfare breaches in the latest federal government assessment on the performance of supply chain partners.

Sixteen of the 18 reports of non-compliance to the Australia's Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) received from March to August involved Vietnam facilities.

The other two were in Malaysia.

Many were self-reported by Australian exporters.

Animal rights groups say Australia's push for big expansion into this market has come at the expense of welfare.

Vietnam imported 282,952 head of Australian cattle in the last financial year, up from the 1441 head in 2011-12.

That latest financial year figure was a decline of 7 per cent on the previous year.

It's an attractive market, given the developing economy and increasing household incomes which are pushing up demand for red meat protein and the fact there is little refrigeration which suits the wet market and live trade system.

Australian exporters are also keen to establish alternatives to Indonesia, as cheaper Indian buffalo is making itself felt there.

The RSPCA says the latest ESCAS report provides an insight into the "shambolic state" of the Vietnamese market during a period in which exporters pushed for exponential growth.

However, the live export industry says the report reflects the strong commitment in improved animal welfare shared between exporters and the federal government following evidence of cruel treatment of Australian cattle in Vietnam early last year.

Exporters had proactively self-reported while also co-operating fully with the government's investigations into that incident, said the Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC).

Conditions were placed on some exporters, including directions to two exporters to cease supply to the market until effective measures were put in place to address animal control, traceability and verification processes.

ALEC chief executive officer Simon Westaway said a regulatory response such as suspension was a serious and disruptive action, with significant commercial consequences, which sent a clear message to exporters and participants across importer supply chains.

"As an industry, we have resolved to strengthen our reporting protocols and renewed our commitment to the full implementation of ESCAS - and where necessary to take comprehensive action to shut-out non-compliant facilities and businesses," Mr Westaway said.

Through ESCAS, every incident reported by industry, third parties or discovered through auditing is investigated.

Exporters are required to address all issues identified by correcting the problems found or by removing non-compliant facilities from their supply chain.

More than 20 facilities in Vietnam had already been suspended, including feedlots and abattoirs, according to Mr Westaway.

That was a clear sign that ESCAS was working effectively, Mr Westaway argued.

"Cruelty is simply not acceptable, which is why it is important Australian exporters continue our work in emerging markets such as Vietnam, where our presence and on-going levels of training and investment in the supply chain is helping to drive unprecedented improvements in livestock handling and slaughter practices," Mr Westaway said.

But the RSPCA says there have been too many strikes without meaningful sanctions imposed against exporters.

The continual accrual of critical non-compliances without prosecution or licence suspension makes a mockery of the entire system, it said.

The RSPCA wants a complete overhaul of the regulatory system.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Is it possible to view these premises?
light grey arrow
Nothing wrong with raw milk,we were bought up on it, never sick but very healthy Rosie
light grey arrow
An interesting development for some cropping industries. For dryland cereal cropping, where
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables