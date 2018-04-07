WA cattle breeders last week shone through strongly in the judging ring at this year’s Sydney Royal Easter Show. Seven studs representing five breeds exhibited and all showed there is plenty of quality among WA stud herds. Leading the way for the WA team were two handy young Droughtmaster entries from Doug and Dani Giles, Quicksilver Droughtmaster stud, Newdegate. The pair were sashed the champion bull and champion female in the other breeds section, for breeds with 19 or less entries. The junior bull, Quicksilver Navman, by Wajatryn Jimbeam 2228, was 11-months-old, weighed 466 kilograms and scanned 83cm2 EMA. The heifer, Quicksilver Talia, was a 12mo daughter of Connor Enis. Navman also claimed the best exhibit in the other breeds section claiming the title over Talia. The Giles have been long time supporters of the show and regularly exhibit their Charolais cattle and truck across other breeders’ cattle to the event. This was the first year they had exhibited Droughtmasters, after previously exhibiting them at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama and IGA Perth Royal Show. Mr Giles said their Droughtmaster stud was an accidental pursuit. “We had two dark red Charolais bulls we were having trouble selling, so we decided to buy some Droughtmaster females to trial them on,” he said. “Dani and one of our farm managers James Morris went to Kapalee stud, Biloela, Queensland to look for some. “They bought 27 in-calf cows and six unjoined heifers, but before they could complete the paperwork and get the cattle home, a commercial client bought the bulls. “So then we turned around, went back to Queensland, bought a bull and a couple more females.” Mr Giles said the Droughtmaster exhibits in Sydney were from the second drop of calves from those females. Along with exhibiting their two Droughtmaster animals, for an eighth consecutive year the Giles were also in the Charolais ring. They exhibited two Charolais entries and their best result in this section was a third in the class for bulls over 20 months but not over 24 months.

Winning the third ribbon for the stud was Quicksilver Macca (AI) (P). The Thompson family’s Venturon stud, Boyup Brook also exhibited in the Charolais classes. The Thompsons this year exhibited three junior bulls, three junior heifers and a cow/calf unit and five of them walked away with place ribbons, including two first-placed ribbons. Winning one of the blue first-placed ribbons was Venturon Maximum Impact (P), which the Thompsons exhibited in partnership with the Winchester stud, Orange, New South Wales. The Thompsons sold a half share in Maximum Impact to Winchester for $15,000 at last year’s IGA Perth Royal Show. Maximum Impact, which is by Venturon Keystone (P) placed first in the class for bulls over 14 months but not over 16 months. When Maximum Impact won its class judge Tom Baker, Woonalee Simmentals, Millicent, South Australia, said the young bull was a star in the making. “He has the best sire’s head I have seen on a bull and he moves really well,” Mr Baker said. “He is the complete package.” Maximum Impact weighed 700kg and had an EMA scan of 114cm2. Also shining through in the bull classes for Venturon was Venturon New Generation (AI) (P) (R/F), which placed second in the class for bulls between nine and 12 months. The 566kg New Generation is by Sparrows Kingston 139Y (P) and displayed a 101cm2 EMA in the ring. The Venturon female line-up also placed strongly and leading the way was Venturon Mariah (P) which won its class for females over 18 months but not over 19 months, while another young heifer from the stud Venturon Need A Diamond placed third in the class for females between nine to 12 months. Both Mariah and Need A Diamond are by Venturon Keystone. The stud’s cow and calf unit, a Venturon Crusty Demon daughter Venturon Hollie (P), which was exhibited with a heifer calf at foot, placed second in the class for females over 36 months that attracted six entries. The stud rounded out its strong showing placing first in the sire’s group class with a team of three animals all sired by Venturon Keystone and second in the breeder’s group class which attracted seven entries.