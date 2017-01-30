WEIGHT and quality at the top end of the final special weaned weaner sale conducted by Landmark at Boyanup last week was excellent and buyers were again strong with their support.
Just short of 1000 calves were penned with values for steers at least holding and heifers lifting, to sell above the steers in dollars and equal in cents a kilogram.
Steer calves topped $1525 and 410c/kg while heifers topped that when they sold to $1534 and 410c/kg as well.
Buyers started a little tentatively on the first four pens of thick and heavy black steers feeling the heat, from Frank Tomasi Nominees, Karridale, resulting in the first pen of 10 weighing 434kg making $1319 at 304c/kg.
These went to Harvey Beef Farms (HBF), which then went on to snap up the next four pens of the Tomasi calves.
All lines of 10 they bid to 316c/kg for steers weighing 419kg to return $1324, a line averaging 409kg then went for $1269 and 310c/kg with the last pens selling for $1318 and $1267 respectively.
HBF continued buying, paying $1236 at 316c/kg for calves weighing 391kg from Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes and $1272 and 318c/kg for 12 weighing 400kg that were trucked to the sale by Prenton Park Pastoral, Capel.
Kevin Armstrong had a busy day, also buying for Willowbank, Benger, taking the first two pens of black steers from Hall & Co, Manjimup.
Ten steers weighing 403kg, sold at 318c/kg to cost $1281 while the next pen of 12 sold for $1194 and 318c/kg.
Caris Park, Pinjarra then took a pen of Hall & Co calves for $1176 when the 13 weighing 334kg sold at 352c/kg.
The first pen of nine Angus from Telarah Farms weighed 378kg and went to Willowbank for $1269.
John Piscioneri bid to 346c/kg and $1268 for 10 weighing 366kg with these sold account MJ Aldridge.
A second run of Frank Tomasi calves saw the first pen go to Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock, who was buying for several clients at the sale.
The 371kg calves made $1240 at 334c/kg.
Mr Pollock paid up to 348c/kg for Tomasi weaners for this client.
Landmark Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, added many bids in the sale, buying Kinjarling Downs calves averaging 416kg at 328c/kg to spend $1367, before adding 10 from Prenton Park for $1210 and 13 sold by Avon Arret Pty Ltd.
Landmark Harvey representative Ralph Mosca secured several pens of Kinjarling calves paying to $1256 at 360c/kg as well as a pen for 390c/kg.
The Fraser Trust sold the first of the Charolais cross steers with the 12 weighing 433kg making $1378 and 318c/kg.
As good as the early cattle were, the run of Charolais steers from BJ Jackson, McAlinden, blitzed them all for weight and quality.
The first 12, weighing a massive 508kg, went to HBF for the top price of $1525 at 300c/kg.
The next 12 weighed 458kg and joined them for $1374.
Selling their second draft for the season, LV Blyth sold 12 averaging 319kg for $1238 when Livestock Shipping Services paid 388c/kg.
Landmark Margaret River agent Jock Embry plugged away all sale, securing several pens for his clients, paying up to $1199 for calves sold by Prenton Park.
Once the weights dropped below 300kg, Mr Pollock was hard to beat, buying seven of the last nine pens for two clients.
The top in these was a pen from K & V Lewis for $1078 at 408c/kg paid for 264kg calves.
The top of 410c/kg was paid by Mr Embry for two Angus weighing 265kg, returning $1086 for Avon Arret Pty Ltd.
Cashed-up mated heifer buyers created a storm on suitable females to be turned over next season, with Mr Abbs and Norm Dennis, Marybrook, locking horns on the prime pens of Angus females from Southwest Pastoral, Pinjarra.
Mr Dennis paid the top of $1534 when he secured the first pen of 12 weighing 385kg for 398c/kg.
Mr Abbs then took the next 12 weighing 375kg for $1395 and 372c/kg and added another 12 at $1487 and 402c/kg.
Another pen weighing 375kg then sold for $1511 and 402c/kg.
Mr Dennis found a second wind on the next pen of 15 weighing 362kg, winning the contest at 410c/kg and $1483.
Mr Abbs came back with $1376 for the last pen, paying 386c/kg for the 356kg heifers.
The Charolais cross heifers from BJ Jackson weighed 483kg and were bought for HBF at 280c/kg and $1354, with a second line going the same way for $1250 and 300c/kg.
Six Chargrey heifers weighing 421kg sold for 314c/kg, returning $1324 to The Fraser Trust when bought by Willowbank.
The first of the heifers offered by LV Blyth went to Seatrek Holdings at 340c/kg when the 326kg females made 364c/kg.
Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, sold several pens of black heifers, reaching $1195 for 11 weighing 343kg and bought by Mr Abbs.
HW Griffiths, Ferguson, got in early with buying replacements, paying $1255 for 12 sold by Kandalee Grazing, Bridgetown, with the 353kg heifers selling at 356c/kg.