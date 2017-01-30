WEIGHT and quality at the top end of the final special weaned weaner sale conducted by Landmark at Boyanup last week was excellent and buyers were again strong with their support.

Just short of 1000 calves were penned with values for steers at least holding and heifers lifting, to sell above the steers in dollars and equal in cents a kilogram.

Steer calves topped $1525 and 410c/kg while heifers topped that when they sold to $1534 and 410c/kg as well.

Buyers started a little tentatively on the first four pens of thick and heavy black steers feeling the heat, from Frank Tomasi Nominees, Karridale, resulting in the first pen of 10 weighing 434kg making $1319 at 304c/kg.

These went to Harvey Beef Farms (HBF), which then went on to snap up the next four pens of the Tomasi calves.

All lines of 10 they bid to 316c/kg for steers weighing 419kg to return $1324, a line averaging 409kg then went for $1269 and 310c/kg with the last pens selling for $1318 and $1267 respectively.

HBF continued buying, paying $1236 at 316c/kg for calves weighing 391kg from Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes and $1272 and 318c/kg for 12 weighing 400kg that were trucked to the sale by Prenton Park Pastoral, Capel.

Kevin Armstrong had a busy day, also buying for Willowbank, Benger, taking the first two pens of black steers from Hall & Co, Manjimup.

Ten steers weighing 403kg, sold at 318c/kg to cost $1281 while the next pen of 12 sold for $1194 and 318c/kg.

Caris Park, Pinjarra then took a pen of Hall & Co calves for $1176 when the 13 weighing 334kg sold at 352c/kg.

The first pen of nine Angus from Telarah Farms weighed 378kg and went to Willowbank for $1269.

John Piscioneri bid to 346c/kg and $1268 for 10 weighing 366kg with these sold account MJ Aldridge.

A second run of Frank Tomasi calves saw the first pen go to Landmark Waroona agent Richard Pollock, who was buying for several clients at the sale.

The 371kg calves made $1240 at 334c/kg.

Mr Pollock paid up to 348c/kg for Tomasi weaners for this client.