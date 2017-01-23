 

Weaner steers reach $1415 at Muchea

COURTNEY WALSH
23 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Bolinda Vale Grazing Pty Ltd, Keysbrook, offered the largest draft during Westcoast Livestock's feeder and weaner sale at Muchea on Monday. Making the trip from Keysbrook to represent Bolinda Vale were Mick Parkin (back left), with Izabella and Hannah Barton. Emmy Parkin (front left), Katelyn, Deb and Matilda Butler.
Bolinda Vale Grazing Pty Ltd, Keysbrook, offered the largest draft during Westcoast Livestock's feeder and weaner sale at Muchea on Monday. Making the trip from Keysbrook to represent Bolinda Vale were Mick Parkin (back left), with Izabella and Hannah Barton. Emmy Parkin (front left), Katelyn, Deb and Matilda Butler.

THE Westcoast Livestock team yarded a quality line-up of more than 600 head of eight to 10-month-old beef weaners at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Monday.

The bidding was lively with a large crowd of graziers, processors, lotfeeders and exporters among the action.

Steers sold between 160-420c/kg and topped at $1415, while heifers made 200-360c/kg and reached a top price of $1302.

In the steer portion of the sale, the highest dollar per head value of $1415 was paid for a pen of nine Murray Grey cross steers from Bolinda Vale Grazing Pty Ltd, Keysbrook, weighing in at a sale topping average of 424kg to sell at 334c/kg to Kalimpa.

Liveweight values were topped in the middle of the sale by return vendor Le Chem Pty Ltd, Meelon, with a pen of 10 Angus steers averaging 259kg selling at 420c/kg and $1089 to the Watts Family Trust.

Le Chem presented an entirely Angus draft totalling 65 steers and 30 heifers to be the second largest offering on the day and realised prices between 324-420c/kg over both sexes.

The Le Chem cattle were popular as always with a range of buyers including graziers and lotfeeders.

Bolinda Vale reached a top of 416c/kg and $1039 to hold the second top liveweight value during the sale for a mixed breed pen of six steers averaging 250kg which sold to AJ Neil.

The Keysbrook-based operation offered a total of 212 head during the weaner portion of the sale to be named volume vendor, with multiple lines of Charolais, Murray Grey, Angus and Hereford steers and heifers presented.

Bolinda Vale pens sold strongly to a range of buyers including exporters, lotfeeders and graziers.

Three further pens of steers sold above the 400c/kg mark on the day, including a pen of two Angus steers from Kalista Park stud weighing an average of 250kg, a pen of nine Angus steers from KW & MM Hicks, North Dandalup averaging 255kg, and a pen of three Murray Grey steers averaging 249kg also from KW & MM Hicks.

The highest liveweight value for a pen of heifers was 360c/kg and $994, paid by Miandetta Grazing for a pen of 11 Le Chem Angus heifers with an average weight of 276kg.

Two other pens of heifers sold above 350c/kg, including a second Le Chem pen of 12 Angus heifers which also went to Miandetta at $861 and a pen of six Simmental cross heifers averaging 302kg from Elliott & Son, Keysbrook, which sold to Jim Goodchild for a feedlot account at $1068.

The highest dollar per head value was paid by lotfeeder Kalgrains for a pen of one Charolais heifer from Bolinda Vale weighing in at 420kg to sell for 310c/kg and $1302.

The other major offering was from first time vendor Kelliher Bros, Wandering, with a draft of 42 7-9mo, Angus cross heifers.

The line-up reached a top of 336c/kg and $898 for a pen of 11 which were purchased by Kalimpa.

Another Keysbrook-based operation, TH Hill & Son, reached a solid average of $1210 for their offering of 26 Red Angus, Charolais and Murray Grey cross weaners.

The two pens of Red Angus cross steers offered by TH Hill & Son sold at 370c/kg, and with average weights of 323kg and 353kg realised $1194 and $1306 respectively.

Other high prices were achieved by SB & K Okley, Gingin, reaching 346c/kg and $1392 for 10 Angus steers and EB Coffey, Serpentine reached 342c/kg and $1367 for 14 Red Angus cross steers.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
People need to get their facts straight before they make a story like this. This fire was
light grey arrow
I have worked as a shearer for 50 + Years many sheds just the same as when I first
light grey arrow
If any complains about this then, they simply aren't Australian and as Bob Hawke famously said
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables