THE Westcoast Livestock team yarded a quality line-up of more than 600 head of eight to 10-month-old beef weaners at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Monday.

The bidding was lively with a large crowd of graziers, processors, lotfeeders and exporters among the action.

Steers sold between 160-420c/kg and topped at $1415, while heifers made 200-360c/kg and reached a top price of $1302.

In the steer portion of the sale, the highest dollar per head value of $1415 was paid for a pen of nine Murray Grey cross steers from Bolinda Vale Grazing Pty Ltd, Keysbrook, weighing in at a sale topping average of 424kg to sell at 334c/kg to Kalimpa.

Liveweight values were topped in the middle of the sale by return vendor Le Chem Pty Ltd, Meelon, with a pen of 10 Angus steers averaging 259kg selling at 420c/kg and $1089 to the Watts Family Trust.

Le Chem presented an entirely Angus draft totalling 65 steers and 30 heifers to be the second largest offering on the day and realised prices between 324-420c/kg over both sexes.

The Le Chem cattle were popular as always with a range of buyers including graziers and lotfeeders.

Bolinda Vale reached a top of 416c/kg and $1039 to hold the second top liveweight value during the sale for a mixed breed pen of six steers averaging 250kg which sold to AJ Neil.

The Keysbrook-based operation offered a total of 212 head during the weaner portion of the sale to be named volume vendor, with multiple lines of Charolais, Murray Grey, Angus and Hereford steers and heifers presented.

Bolinda Vale pens sold strongly to a range of buyers including exporters, lotfeeders and graziers.

Three further pens of steers sold above the 400c/kg mark on the day, including a pen of two Angus steers from Kalista Park stud weighing an average of 250kg, a pen of nine Angus steers from KW & MM Hicks, North Dandalup averaging 255kg, and a pen of three Murray Grey steers averaging 249kg also from KW & MM Hicks.

The highest liveweight value for a pen of heifers was 360c/kg and $994, paid by Miandetta Grazing for a pen of 11 Le Chem Angus heifers with an average weight of 276kg.