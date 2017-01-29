YOUNG Angus breeders looking for an inspirational figure need look no further than Ryan Willing.

Last year, the 25-year-old bought himself a 1050 hectare patch of land on the edge of the Cape Arid National Park, over 100kms east of Esperance, on which he is now running 250 head of Angus breeders with a view to expand.

"I've been farming since I was 17 and it's always been about the Angus breed for me," Ryan said.

"My parents have Angus on their own property and I knew the breed worked well in the area.

"So Angus was the obvious breed of choice when I made the decision to go farming on my own.

"In my opinion they're a great type with that easy marketability factor."

While there is plenty of room for innovation and growth within his enterprise in the future, Ryan doesn't have any plans to move away from the Angus breed.

"The Angus are just a hardy cow with excellent longevity," he said.

"They're easy to finish, they convert feed really well and are just a really good all round cow."

Between Ryan and his parents, Angus bulls are bred on-property through AI joining in a program that Ryan runs himself.

"Using AI to breed our bulls means we can easily drive the genetics of our herd in the direction we want," he said.

"At the moment I don't use AI in the main herd, but it is definitely something I'm interested in looking at increasing in the future as it helps to close the calving window among other things."

Ryan said he prefers to use Australian studs to source his genetics.

"I figure there is a benefit in breeding from Australian born and bred animals that isn't shown by EBVs," he said.

"I don't have a preference for any particular stud but I have used a lot of Te Mania and Ayrvale genetics in the past.

"For the 2016 AI program I used Bowmont Jackpot J310."

When it comes to mating, the heifers are given a shorter window of time than the cows.

The heifers have six weeks with the bulls at five per cent, while the cows are given nine weeks at 2-3pc.