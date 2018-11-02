DAMP weather and a light shower stopped headers last Wednesday at the Carson’s property at Binnu, just as they were getting into their harvest program.

Josh Carson was more than happy to chat with Farm Weekly while waiting for the cool weather to pass.

Previous cool weather had been welcomed in September and October, allowing the crops to finish off well and now Josh and younger brother Alex are ready for the northern Wheatbelt’s warmer weather pattern.

Mr Carson said recent cooler weather, combined with 10 millimetres of rain in September, spared the crops from finishing off too early and dropping potential yield and quality.

“It finished off pretty quick but we had 30mm right at the end of August which carried the moisture into September,” Mr Carson said.

Without that rain he said it would have been a different story.

Mr Carson said the cool weather at that time of the year was unusual with the season normally finishing hot.

“The hot finish cooks the crops but this year, except for five days of 30 degrees, the rest of the month was very cool,” he said.

Getting underway on October 15, Mr Carson said this was the latest they had ever started harvest.

“We would usually start in the first week of October,” he said.

With a 100 per cent cropping program this year, they will harvest 4200 hectares with 2800ha of wheat, 500ha of barley, 600ha of canola and 300ha of lupins.

By Monday they had worked their way through 350ha and the barley was going better than they predicted.

“We were thinking because of the dry September we would of had less crop out there, but the season finished off well,” he said.

“I would say most people would be happy with their canola as well, even though it was a late break and nothing germinated until May 26, the crops thrived on the warm growing conditions up here.

“We will end up with above-average canola yields because of the wet winter, cool September and sunny days.”

Mr Carson said everything else still finished off very well and they were hoping to be above their wheat average of 1.7 tonnes per hectare across the Binnu and Ajana properties.