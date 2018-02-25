WET weather in the State’s north didn’t stop WA’s first commercial cotton crop in seven years going in the ground within the Kimberley’s Ord Irrigation Scheme last week.

Approximately 200 hectares of cotton was planted on the property of Chinese-owned company Kimberley Agricultural Investment (KAI) north of Kununurra over several days last week, with operations brought to a halt following 100 millimetres brought down by Tropical Cyclone Kelvin.

A further 100ha to 150ha will be sown in a few weeks when soils dry out.

Heavily involved in the operation is KAI farm manager Luke McKay, who oversees the company’s cropping program throughout the irrigated Ord River valley and is one of this year’s Western Australian Nuffield Scholars.

Mr McKay said three cotton varieties had been chosen for this year’s commercial crop, after yielding positive results in CSIRO’s wet season trials in 2017.

“We’ve got a spread of varieties that we picked out of last year’s trials, so we’re putting them in to a commercial scenario to see how they perform and how we can manage them a bit differently,” Mr McKay said.

“We plan to target what each variety requires as opposed to just a blanket treatment over a trial, so we’re breaking it into separate areas.”

Cotton has not been grown on a commercial scale in the Kimberley since 2011, with the industry facing several challenges including pest control problems and quality issues.

Typically, cotton has been planted in the dry season in the Ord, but developments in genetically modified technology have made an earlier sowing window viable.

Mr McKay said developments in Bollgard 3 technology had opened the opportunity for a wet season crop.

“The advancement in the Bollgard technology – which is the insect management gene in the cotton – has made a big difference, it controls heliothis caterpillar and spodoptera caterpillars which have been a big problem,” he said.

“Normally cotton was only grown during the dry season which starts around April, but because of Bollgard we get control over caterpillars which we have a much higher prevalence of during this time of the year.