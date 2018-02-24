 

Late rain pushes growth in grain harvest

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
24 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Estimates are that up to 50 per cent of crops will be planted to wheat this year, with increases expected in oats, barley and legumes.
Estimates are that up to 50 per cent of crops will be planted to wheat this year, with increases expected in oats, barley and legumes.

LATE season rain has proven its value and led to an unprecedented five million tonne increase in total State grain production, according to the Grain Industry of WA (GIWA) season summary, which capped off the 2017 harvest at 14.27mt.

The GIWA report includes the 13.32mt tonnes delivered through the CBH Group, along with all grain produced and kept on farm or received through other grain handlers.

It’s a long way off 2016’s record 18.2mt harvest, but a massive jump from GIWA’s initial July 2017 estimates of 9mt.

Wheat production was 25 per cent lower than 2016 due to the dry year in the north and north east of the grainbelt, while lupin production was down 37pc.

Barley production dropped about 9pc, while canola decreased by more than 11pc despite an increase in plantings.

The largest production drop was in the State oat crop, which was 48pc down from 2016 to 480,000t.

Crop report author Michael Lamond said the oat production decrease was mainly price driven and was likely to improve in the 2018 season.

“It’s just a reflection of the area planted due to the price at the start of the year,” Mr Lamond said.

“I think this year there will definitely be more area of oats go in, partly because last year a lot of oats were consumed during the dry year and some growers bought out of CBH warehousing to feed their sheep.

“A lot of growers would be restocking oats anyway, so they’ll be planting a bit.

“I think there’ll be an increase in the area of plantings based on the price, and the other thing is the demand for milling oats is going up about 10 to 15pc a year so that’s quite strong.”

According to the report, field pea was the standout crop and saw a major increase in production, jumping 25pc to 45,000t.

Mr Lamond said there was a noticeable increase in chickpea, lentil and faba bean test plantings around the State.

He said growers were increasingly realising the benefits of including legumes in their rotations.

“It was incredible, anything that came after a legume, whether it was pasture legume or lupin, it was just phenomenal, the proteins were really good,” Mr Lamond said.

“The difference was huge, it was really noticeable, it just highlighted how valuable legumes are in the rotation.”

Mr Lamond said while India’s increased tariffs on imported lentils and chickpeas could affect 2018 plantings, he expected them to remain a part of cropping programs due to their agronomic benefits.

“The thing about field peas and legumes is the varieties and the agronomy are getting a little bit better and growers see the value in the rotation,” Mr Lamond said.

“There’s such a small area cropped anyway, I’d be surprised if that doesn’t start creeping up irrespective of the tariffs in India.

“Growers are not relying on it (field peas) for the good price but they’re more or less trying to figure out if they can grow it or not.”

Noodle wheat presented another surprise for Mr Lamond, with production far exceeding expectations in 2017.

Mr Lamond said an increase in Noodle wheat harvested outside traditional Noodle wheat growing areas in the north and south of the grainbelt was behind the unexpected high production levels.

“There was only half the amount of Noodle wheat produced from the big Noodle wheat growing area around New Norcia across to Miling and Dalwallinu,” Mr Lamond said.

“We certainly had an indication during the year that there was probably more of the new varieties of Noodle – including Ninja – that are suitable for a wider environmental range of the Wheatbelt than just Calingiri.

“It appears that the plantings of these new varieties of Noodle wheat are getting grown further north and south than they previously have been.

“The newer varieties are suitable to the north and the south so there’s probably going to be increased plantings in the State generally this year.”

As growers prepare for the 2018 season, Mr Lamond said he expected last year’s results, weather, grain prices, seed availability and crop rotations to each play a role in planting decisions.

He expected the area planted to wheat would remain at about 50pc, while barley, oats and legumes would potentially increase.

“Wheat is now only 50pc of production and barley and canola are definitely increasing over the years,” Mr Lamond said.

“We think that the area of barley will continue to increase and growers will probably favour feed over malt.

“There may be a bit of easing in canola because there were some variable results last year, growers had a pretty good run in the previous years and they probably pushed canola to areas where the soil type didn’t quite suit it.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Do you have any plans to visit Esperance area?
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
light grey arrow
This inquiry is justified as WA Court of Appeal Chief Judge McClure backed Marsh's claim for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables