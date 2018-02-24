LATE season rain has proven its value and led to an unprecedented five million tonne increase in total State grain production, according to the Grain Industry of WA (GIWA) season summary, which capped off the 2017 harvest at 14.27mt.

The GIWA report includes the 13.32mt tonnes delivered through the CBH Group, along with all grain produced and kept on farm or received through other grain handlers.

It’s a long way off 2016’s record 18.2mt harvest, but a massive jump from GIWA’s initial July 2017 estimates of 9mt.

Wheat production was 25 per cent lower than 2016 due to the dry year in the north and north east of the grainbelt, while lupin production was down 37pc.

Barley production dropped about 9pc, while canola decreased by more than 11pc despite an increase in plantings.

The largest production drop was in the State oat crop, which was 48pc down from 2016 to 480,000t.

Crop report author Michael Lamond said the oat production decrease was mainly price driven and was likely to improve in the 2018 season.

“It’s just a reflection of the area planted due to the price at the start of the year,” Mr Lamond said.

“I think this year there will definitely be more area of oats go in, partly because last year a lot of oats were consumed during the dry year and some growers bought out of CBH warehousing to feed their sheep.

“A lot of growers would be restocking oats anyway, so they’ll be planting a bit.

“I think there’ll be an increase in the area of plantings based on the price, and the other thing is the demand for milling oats is going up about 10 to 15pc a year so that’s quite strong.”

According to the report, field pea was the standout crop and saw a major increase in production, jumping 25pc to 45,000t.

Mr Lamond said there was a noticeable increase in chickpea, lentil and faba bean test plantings around the State.

He said growers were increasingly realising the benefits of including legumes in their rotations.

“It was incredible, anything that came after a legume, whether it was pasture legume or lupin, it was just phenomenal, the proteins were really good,” Mr Lamond said.