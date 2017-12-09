IT’S really all about maths.

Neridup farmer John Wallace fondly remembers 2007 as the year when crop prices spiked while fertiliser prices remained relatively flat.

There was plenty of puff in continuous cropping – despite the exponential growth of herbicide resistance throughout the Wheatbelt – with a focus on improving crop productivity through technology advances and new crop varieties.

A decade on and farmers are more circumspect about the best way to make the proverbial quid on the farm.

For Mr Wallace it has to be about diversity.

“In 2007 we were getting $400 a tonne for feed barley and we were growing four tonnes a hectare,” Mr Wallce said.

“Today you’d be lucky to get $200 a tonne.

“Compare that with running sheep where you could conservatively be banking $350 a hectare.”

It’s a truism that the majority of farmers who have remained successful over the past decades, never went out of sheep or cattle.

And Mr Wallace believes there is somewhat of a paradigm shift occurring in WA agriculture skewed towards a mixed farming regime.

“I think it’s fairly obvious that for at least the past 20 years, there has been a huge loss of organic nitrogen from the soil from continuous cropping, which has been driven by revenue, which is not there now,’’ he said.

“Then you’ve got herbicide resistance issues, which apart from weather damage, underlines the risks associated with sticking to a monoculture system.

“I vividly remember 1980 when frost almost knocked us out of the game.

“That taught us a big lesson to mitigate risk, which is why we never got out of stock.”

Today Mr Wallace oversees an 80:20 crop:sheep enterprise, using 20 per cent of his land for high winter grazing because it is not suitable for mainstream cropping.

He carries 5000 ewes and generally sits on 12 DSE in grazing paddocks.

Serradellas, biserrulas, medics and saltbush can all contribute to increasing yields while at the same time filling summer and autumn feed gaps, building up soil structure and organic nitrogen levels and providing a measure of weed suppression.