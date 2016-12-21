 

ACCC renews handler port exemptions

GREGOR HEARD
21 Dec, 2016 03:16 PM
The ACCC has renewed port access code exemptions to several port terminal operators.
THE AUSTRALIAN Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has renewed exemptions to the port access code for major bulk handlers including GrainCorp and CBH, following a report that found port terminal owners were not obstructing access to third parties.

However, ACCC chairman Rod Sims noted research had been done over the past two seasons when demand for export capacity had been low due to lower grain production.

"While stakeholders are reporting that most port terminal operators are demonstrating greater flexibility in their engagement with access seekers, the ACCC is reserving judgement until the system is faced with a bumper harvest," he said.

Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann agreed this season would be a litmus test of the current system.

"It is essentially the first time the exemptions have seriously been tested as it is the first time since they were granted that there have been good volumes of grain to be exported," he said.

"We will watch with interest to see how port access arrangements work this season with a lot of grain to be moved."

Mr Sims said the monitoring report found port terminal owners were not generally obstructing access or receiving a disproportionate share of port terminal capacity, following the lessening of regulation at some ports last year.

"Our report found bulk wheat port terminal service providers have generally not increased their market shares to the detriment of access seekers, following the exemption applications granted by the ACCC last year," he said.

The report also highlights the continuing regional differences in competitive pressures in the bulk wheat export market.

In its report the ACCC said stakeholders reported that access can be more uncertain in those port zones where there was limited port terminal capacity, as well as limited competition or access to alternative markets.

In such locations it said the port access code was an important means by which to facilitate third party access in a fair and transparent manner.

FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

