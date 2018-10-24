A WARM start to the season and a delay in crop establishment has seen aphid numbers flourish.

With a life cycle that links directly to the temperature, aphids thrive in warmer weather.

A common pest in WA towards the end of the season, where numbers are high, aphid populations can be reduced by cold weather, although the record dry across September has produced the perfect conditions for aphid numbers to build.

Large populations cause damage by feeding on the growing shoot tips, causing wilting, flower abortion and reduced pod set.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) researcher Svetlana Micic said aphid infestations could cause significant yield loss in canola plants.

“When aphids colonise they can cause distortion of the pods,” Ms Micic said.

“Sometimes the crop can outgrow the damage of the aphid, but stressed plants are definitely more attractive to an aphid population.”

Ms Micic said aphid populations developed more rapidly on plants suffering from moderate drought stress compared to a healthy and stress-free plant.

Winged aphids fly into the crop from autumn weeds when there is a green bridge in the landscape.

Aphids that arrive in crops in autumn and persist in low numbers over winter may lead to large, damaging populations that peak in late winter and early spring.

Ms Micic said an aphid can’t survive without plant life.

“If you have summer rains and there is a green bridge between summer and autumn, then aphid colonisation will start,” she said.

“The best way to reduce the risk of aphid population early is to make sure all autumn weeds are sprayed out as soon as possible.”

Kojonup grower Rohan Thorn said it was the season for bugs this year with aphids being just part of the problem.

Early in the season Mr Thorn lost three hectares of canola to red mite at the four to six leaf stage, with another 20ha significantly damaged by the mite.

“It went undetected and one day we went out there and it (the canola) was shrivelled and diminished,” Mr Thorn said.