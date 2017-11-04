TECHNOLOGICAL advancement is making life easier for Nokanning farmer Mick Caughey.

The season started out like most, with no rain in sight, although he was confident seeding into the paddock, east of Merredin, by using the SoilWaterApp.

Mr Caughey lives with his wife Kate who is active on the farm with finances, grain marketing and driving the header.

Together they have three children – Tom, 15, is at Aquinas and twins Digby and Eliza, 11, are both at the local school in Merredin.

“Next year we’ll be empty nesters with the twins heading off to school in Perth, Eliza will be going to Santa Maria and Digby will go to Aquinas with his older brother,” Mr Caughey said.

This third-generation farmer runs a 5000 hectare cropping program with 2400ha of wheat (Mace and Corack), 2100ha of barley (Scope, Spartacus and Fathom) and 500ha of oats (Carralop and Durack).

“We are spread out between Merredin and Nungarin, which is good on a year like this where the rainfall is patchy – one property will get it and the other won’t,” Mr Caughey said.

With their summer rainfall just over 100 millimetres, he was confident starting his season as normal.

“We had really good summer moisture so it was still put the crop in as normal, we had a really dry seeding for a bit of it and we busted a bit of gear, but it was really worth doing it,” Mr Caughey said.

The SoilWaterApp was created by the University of Southern Queensland last year as a new tool to measure water in the soil.

The application is something that Mr Caughey uses frequently when seeing how much moisture he has available in his soil, this depending on rainfall and soil type.

“It just shows how much different soil types can hold,” Mr Caughey said.

“I looked at that before seeding and thought we need to get stuck into it out there before the soil dries up.

“It is an interesting way of looking at things quickly without having soil probes in and other technology.

Mr Caughey has had to find other ways to vitalise every bit of rain that falls on his property.