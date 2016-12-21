THE AUSTRALIAN wheat industry has received its most positive market signal for months with the news that India has removed a 10 per cent import duty on wheat.

There has been trade speculation that India would need to augment its drought-impacted wheat harvest with a substantial import program, with many putting the figure at around five million tonnes.

This move to remove import duty from the Indian government paves the way for more wheat imports.

Within India, the price of wheat has soared to near record levels in spite of the low international value.

Australia is well positioned to target the Indian market, with competitive basis levels.

Along with that, it is also freight-advantaged compared to competitors out of North America.

Indian imports of 5mt of wheat would be the highest figure for a decade.

India is historically a swinging importer/exporter of wheat, so such a big import requirement will have a big impact on the wheat stocks' dynamic in its vicinity.

CBH general manager of marketing and trading Jason Craig said the news would be positive for Australian wheat growers.

"Indian demand should see grower values remain positive for APW1 at about A$240 per tonne free in store (FIS) as the market sees this demand predominantly coming from Australia, putting a theoretical floor in pricing," Mr Craig said.

Market Check director Brett Stevenson said the Indian announcement had reverberated around the Australian industry.

"We noticed it straight away once the import duty was removed, there was a very positive response," he said.

"The Australian industry was monitoring demand from India closely.

"The market is just wondering whether there is further scope for exports beyond that 5mt mark."

Mr Stevenson said he imagined the bulk of demand from India for Australian wheat would be for APW quality grain.

Other factors that may be potentially supportive of a price rise include a lack of winter snow cover for the US winter crop and dryness concerns in South America.