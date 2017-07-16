 

Bayer commits to support for future-focused Techspo 2017

16 Jul, 2017
BAYER Crop Science has committed to the future-focused Techspo 2017 concept of conference, demonstrations and showcase.

Being such a new development for WA, Techspo is something that has challenged the norm.

No lifestyle products here – only new technology, business ideas and products.

Farmers and researchers want to see, hear and talk about the what and how of agriculture in the future so they can make the best decisions.

“Agtech, biotech and business innovation for agriculture are here to stay and we need as an industry to understand its potential,” Southern Dirt chair and Woodanilling farmer, Gradyn Wilcox said.

“Techspo is making that happen and not in a sterile city environment, but in the country where agriculture is the lifeblood and farmers can get their hands dirty.”

Bayer Crop Science is following a long established practice of supporting innovation and has demonstrated its initiative and willingness to ‘back’ their industry.

Starting with in-ground demos on New Seed and foliar fungicides and how they fit in a cropping system and a showcase in both animal and human health, they are also proudly involved in the Southern Dirt Cropping Challenge competition (www.croppingchallenge.com.au) which is featured at the Techspo site.

Bayer is proving that it doesn’t just talk the talk, it walks the walk.

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Busselton, May 4

