 

Black Sea crop held back by logistics

GREGOR HEARD
20 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The downturn in Australian wheat production could prevent Australian wheat prices from falling too steeply.
The downturn in Australian wheat production could prevent Australian wheat prices from falling too steeply.

GRAIN exports continue to flow from the Former Soviet Union (FSU) nations following another big harvest in the region.

However, a combination of a logistical squeeze through key Black Sea ports and the downturn in Australian production may mean the extra stocks on the world market do not drive Australian wheat prices down significantly.

Richard Hall, senior client advisor at Market Check, said it had been another massive year for wheat production in Russia and Ukraine.

“There was a bit of dryness later, which impacted some of the later sown crops, but the wheat was very strong,” Mr Hall said.

He said grain exports in Russia were 20 per cent up compared to the same time for the previous marketing year, with wheat 12pc up.

Mr Hall said Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan all had strong presences in nearby export markets.

“They are big into North Africa, the Middle East and can be large exporters into India, which emerged last year as a significant buyer of Australian wheat,” he said.

The international market has been factoring in big FSU tonnages into the wheat market, keeping a lid on world wheat prices in recent months.

Compounding this from an Australian view, some within the local industry have been nervy about the potential for the emerging Black Sea exporters to undercut Australia into traditional key Aussie wheat markets in South East Asia, especially Ukraine with its devaluing currency.

Mr Hall said Australian prices would not necessarily drop as many predict.

Firstly, he said Black Sea ports were operating at capacity already.

“At this stage all the facilities are working as well as they can, you just can’t physically get any more grain out of there,” Mr Hall said.

He estimated carry-over for wheat in Russia alone would be 20 million tonnes, up from just 6mt just two years ago.

“The limit for Russian exports through their ports is around 47mt of all grain and 33mt of wheat.”

Official Russian government estimates were of a 2017 harvest of 130mt of all grains.

The second key factor that may keep Australian prices falling too sharply according to Mr Hall, was the downturn in Australian wheat production.

The poor season in much of Australia meant certain inelastic domestic and export demand would provide support for sales of much of the wheat produced.

He said Market Check had a national wheat estimate as low as 17.5 million tonnes, less than half of last year’s record production of 35.13mt.

“The dry in northern cropping zones, both on the east coast and in Western Australia will hurt overall production,” Mr Hall said.

The current factors allowing prices to remain stable may only be temporary relief.

Further out, Mr Hall said the logistical logjam may only be a temporary issue in the Black Sea.

Australia’s 2017 winter crop production will be well down, in spite of good yield potential in Victoria.

“Russia is looking into a rail subsidy to attract grain to port from further afield and there is a lot of investment in logistics in the region which will mean they can process more grain,” he said.

Mr Hall said lower prices did not seem to deter Russian farmers from planting.

In spite of an appreciating Russian rouble eating into its competitiveness on the export market, he said Russian farmers were happy to continue to plant crop.

“The Russian farmers appear to be making money with prices at current levels, they continue to plant, and they also seem happy to store grain for extended periods of time,” Mr Hall said.

At present, however, he said Australia’s major low-cost threat did not come out of the Black Sea, but rather from the other side of the globe.

“We have seen Argentine wheat turning up in South East Asia, it is cheap enough to move from their Atlantic Ocean ports to South East Asian destinations at present, which shows how competitive the world market is at present.”

Mr Hall said Australian basis was high, well above export parity as the industry tried to get a greater handle on the shortage of grain.

In particular, northern zone spreads, delivered to Queensland and New South Wales ports, are well above international values, although the ASX east coast January futures contract has fallen markedly in the past week, sitting at $266.50/recently following rain through New South Wales and Queensland, which will ensure there will be some crops harvested.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea’s charmed run climatically has continued.

There had been reports of autumn dryness, which, if it had continued, would have had ramifications on the plant of the winter wheat crop.

In his recent newsletter, Commonwealth Bank commodity analyst Tobin Gorey said rainfall in Russia pushed into Ukraine, alleviating fears of a moisture deficit following a dry month.

However, the dry did knock some of the gloss off summer crop yields, with the International Grains Council cutting 500,000 tonnes off its predicted Ukrainian corn production to 15.2mt due to a late-season dry spell.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

is the national grains writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables