AS harvest starts to build momentum, Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch is encouraging farmers to look closely at their on-farm safety.

Ms Gooch, previously a farmer herself, said Safe Farms WA focused on helping farming enterprises to enforce safety measures to protect people and businesses.

“Safe Farms WA helps to make farming business compliant with WorkSafe,” Ms Gooch said.

“Paperwork is proof that you, the business owner, are trying to make a safer working environment and working towards compliance.”

Ms Gooch emphasised that everyone had a different view of common sense and it was important for all to understand farm safety measures.

She said at harvest fatigue was a challenge, with pressure applied by the demands of time, weather and the markets.

“The pressure of fitting it all in and getting the work done can affect how people look at safety,” Ms Gooch said.

She said it was important to ask what was being put at risk and what were the consequences.

“As we run our farming business, we might rush something, be just that bit tired, continue for another hour because the conditions are good and compromise our safety,” she said.

“The consequences are large for both businesses and their employees.”

Ms Gooch said other safety hazards this harvest season include dust, fires, heat, exhaustion and mental health.

“If any of these hazards occur and there isn’t something implemented to deal with them, then accidents can occur,” she said.

“Looking out for each other is vital on so many levels as we are all working under pressure and people should remember to press pause and take the step back.”

The safety of staff, family, neighbours and the local community is the overriding consideration of grain grower Ben Wundersitz as he prepares for harvest each year.

Mr Wundersitz, who farms on South Australia’s central Yorke Peninsula, injects considerable effort and resources into preparing for and minimising the risk of a potential harvester fire.