THE AUSTRALIAN Oilseeds Federation (AOF) has come out with a canola production forecast about 200,000 tonnes, or 6 per cent, lower than recent Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) estimate.

Nick Goddard, of the AOF, said his organisation pegged the 2017-18 canola crop at 3.1 million tonnes in its July canola crop report, lower than the ABARES figure of 3.3mt.

He said a lack of rain in key canola producing regions in WA and South Australia were the major reasons for the cuts.

However, while seasonal conditions are poor in some parts, Australian canola producers have welcomed a sharp spike in canola values caused primarily by a rise in international soybean prices.

Commonwealth Bank senior commodity analyst Tobin Gorey said concerns regarding dry weather were spreading from the US spring wheatbelt south and east into soybean producing regions.

This has seen soybean futures peaking at levels close to three year highs.

Canola has been dragged along in the slipstream, although with concerns surrounding both the Australian crop and also the Canadian crop, the world’s biggest canola exporter, there are fundamental issues in canola as well.

“Canola prices have gone up, but we have seen the spread between canola and soybeans narrow from $30/t to $26/t indicating it is soybeans that are the main driver in the price gains,” Mr Gorey said.

Currently, Australian new crop canola prices are at around $550/t delivered port.

Mr Goddard said after a record dry June in many areas, early July rainfall had boosted confidence once again.

However, he said the AOF had not lifted its yield estimates with the rain as it was generally only around the 15 millimetres in the major canola growing regions.

In line with the dry start, the AOF has slashed planted area forecasts in WA and SA on the back of crops failing to germinate, although some analysts have suggested there could be further cuts from official AOF figures.