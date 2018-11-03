TOTAL Australian canola production is likely to drop to its lowest levels since the drought season of 2008-09, falling to a total of just 1.96 million tonnes, according to the most recent Australian Oilseeds Federation (AOF) forecast.

And canola crushers on the east coast are looking to shore up supply, with more than 70 per cent of this year’s crop likely to come from Western Australia.

New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia combined are likely to produce just 540,000t.

Last year Victoria alone produced 750,000t of canola.

Many hectares of the canola crop in the Eastern States has been cut for hay because of a lack of moisture and frost, while other crops have been abandoned altogether and sprayed out or grazed.

AOF executive director Nick Goddard said a large amount of uncertainty still surrounded east coast production.

“There is a higher level of uncertainty for production in the Eastern States due to varying estimates of the amount of area sprayed out, grazed or cut for silage and hay,” Mr Goddard said.

“Frost is difficult to predict in terms of the extent of the damage.”

On the other side of the equation, October rain is likely to salvage some yield from crops that were otherwise slated to be abandoned, so Mr Goddard said it was difficult to get a real handle on likely production until the headers started rolling.

“The variability in yield potential across paddocks, farms and regions is huge, depending on whether crops could access deep subsoil water and/or the timing of an extra 20-30 millimetres from storms,” he said.

In another small glimmer of hope for producers, Mr Goddard said there had been no major heat events to cut yield potential, unlike last year where NSW was subject to extreme bouts of heat from late August onwards.

In NSW, Mr Goddard said the AOF estimated about 65pc of the canola crop planted was lost due to drought and spring frosts which has resulted in large areas cut for silage and hay.

He said more than 95pc of the crop to be harvested would come from the South West slopes, the Southern and Central Tablelands, and the eastern Riverina.