UNDERSTANDING when, where and how soil moisture will be available to a crop has a big influence on crop choice and the inputs required to optimise yield at harvest without eroding profitability.

The challenge is that logging plant-available soil moisture is a time-consuming and complex task and results are usually limited to individual crops and specific locations.

Acknowledging the difficulty this presents for determining trends and lessons for the broader industry, New South Wales farmer John Stevenson was motivated to undertake a Nuffield scholarship in 2016.

With support from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Mr Stevenson has released a research report on novel ways to assess and map plant available water capacity (PAWC) in various farming landscapes.

“As most Australian farmers know too well, the timing and amount of rain they receive doesn’t often align perfectly with crop needs and this harsh reality means that an understanding of the ability of soil to retain moisture is a critical factor in maximising crop yields,” Mr Stevenson said.

“As dryland growers, we have no say in how much water we will have at our disposal and all we can do is make the most of what we get.

“My job as manager of a large dryland grain farm comes down to one thing – sustainably converting as much of the water available into profits based on grain production.”

Mr Stevenson’s Nuffield scholarship saw him travel throughout the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, North and South America and the Middle East, learning about approaches to logging soil moisture capacity and gaining an understanding of improvements that could be made in Australia.

A particular standout, was the plant-based sensing techniques being used in Israel.

“Israel was a truly fascinating destination for a farmer,” he said.

“They are chronically short of fresh water, yet they have consistently innovated and driven major improvements in agricultural water use efficiency.